Socialite Life
Now Reading
The Wanted’s Tom Parker Receiving Treatment For Stage 4 Brain Tumor
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

The Wanted’s Tom Parker Receiving Treatment For Stage 4 Brain Tumor

by
October 12, 2020
iHeartRadio Music Festival Village - Show
Getty Images

The Wanted singer Tom Parker was diagnosed with a stage four brain tumor.

Parker, 32, and his wife Kelsey Hardwick took to Instagram on Monday and released a joint statement about his condition.

The couple also opted to do a recent interview to give more insight into how the singer received his diagnosis and their plan of action moving forward.

Tom Parker 'Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice'- European Premiere - Red Carpet
LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 22: Tom Parker (L) arrives for the European Premiere of ‘Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice’ at Odeon Leicester Square on March 22, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

“There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a brain tumor and I’m already undergoing treatment,” Parker and his wife said in a statement.

They continued: “We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way.”

“We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options,” Parker and Hardwick concluded. “It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.”

View this post on Instagram

Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx @ok_mag

A post shared by Tom Parker (@tomparkerofficial) on

See Also
Sam Heughan attends the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards - Arrivals
Sam Heughan Is Still Definitely Ready and Willing to Play James Bond

In an interview with OK Magazine, Parker said he had two seizures over the summer and was hospitalized.

“I knew something wasn’t right, but I never expected i to be this. You never think this will happen to you,” Parker told OK!

Tom Parker The Wanted Visits "The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show"
Tom Parker of The Wanted visits “The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show” at Z100 Studio on August 23, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

“They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, ‘It’s a brain tumor.’ All I could think was, ‘Fucking hell!’ I was in shock,” he said. “It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said it’s terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it.”

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X