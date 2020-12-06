The Week in Drag – BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon’s new holiday special, New Year’s with the queens, decorating with Willam, and more

Hello, hello, hello! The temperatures may be getting chilly, but in The Week in Drag we’ve got some spicy content to keep you warm as the holidays approach. We’ve got some great opportunities to see some of your favorites do what they do best and lots of chances to share some seasonal cheer with the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race. There’s lots to see this week, so let’s bring it to the runway!

Did you see BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon in Hulu’s Happiest Season? Do you want to see more holiday cheer from this festive pair? Well, you’re in luck as The Jinkx and Dela Holiday Special is now streaming. The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special is the story of two queens who set out to create a classic Christmas TV variety show, but just can’t agree on how. You can check out the naughty fun at http://jinkxanddela.com/

Jinkx and Ben talked about their special and the holidays with the AV Club. They also take a quiz to determine who is the true Christmas queen, answering burning questions in “Which holiday staple is more gay?”

I think we are all ready to bid adieu to 2020, and the queens have a great way for you to safely ring in the New Year. A star-studded cast is putting on a show like no other. PEG Presents New Years Queens: Goodbye 2020! will take place on streaming concert venue Sessions Live. The festivities will be hosted by Miz Cracker & Peppermint in New York City, and Alaska, Bob The Drag Queen, Trixie and Katya in Los Angeles. Performers include BeBe Zahara Benet, BenDeLaCreme, Boulet Brothers, Divina De Campo, Ginger Minj, Jinkx Monsoon, Jujubee, Manila Luzon, Sharon Needles and Trinity The Tuck.

Alaska says, “I am honored to have the chance to ring in the new year, not once, but multiple times. Bob the Drag Queen and I shall be hosting the festivities, and I look forward to counting down with glee as each time zone bids adieu to the garbage pile that has been 2020. May 2021 bring us peace, unity and restaurants that are indoors.”

Peppermint adds, “2020 has been a rough year to say the least, especially considering many performers and drag entertainers all over the world have been out of work. It’s an honor to host this event with such remarkable talent. I find it poetic that we are all able to finally turn the page on 2020 as we count down together for this fabulous New Year’s extravaganza.”

The show will stream live starting at 6pm EST on New Year’s Eve. Tickets for this star-studded virtual New Year’s Eve event start at only $39, with VIP packages also available which will offer an opportunity to interact with the queens during the broadcast. Information and tickets available here: https://sessionslive.com/NewYearsQueens

It seems we’ve all got lots of time to sit at home and watch holiday movies, so if you’re looking for a new Christmas flick, why not check out The Christmas Chronicles Part Two on Netflix. Let Drag Race UK’s The Vivienne and Cheryl Hole take you through the film’s highlights.

As we reported last week, the Frock Destroyers released their first single, “Her Majesty” and the tune from Blu Hydrangea, Divina De Campo and Baga Chipz is a bonafide banger. Of course, if you don’t believe me, check out what the Drag Race queens, including Honey Davenport, Jujubee, Nina West and Alaska have to say.

Speaking of music, Laganja Estranja dropped the sizzling video for her song “Daddy” this week, and it will warm the cockles of your heart (and so much more!) Check it out – and stay tuned for our exclusive interview with Laganja about the making of this steamy video.

Our favorite funny duo, Trixie and Katya, are back to review another must-see Netflix series on “I Like to Watch.” The 6-episode We Are the Champions covers unsung competitions including the Bronner Brothers hair show, the Brockworth cheese roll (“most dangerous foot race in the world”), frog jumping, dog dancing and a spicy chili pepper eating contest.

Trixie and Katya continue their discussion on getting sick on this week’s “UNHhhh.” This time around, they talk about COVID panic, the (non-drinking) alcohol shortage, social distancing, lockdown life, STIs and lots more.

It’s probably no surprise that Trixie has amassed 1 million YouTube subscribers. She celebrates this achievement by attempting to make a cake in a 1963 Kenner Easy Bake Oven, with disastrous (yet hilarious) results.

I didn’t think we needed yet another reality competition until I heard about Slag Wars, the show posted by the Cock Destroyers. After watching Bob the Drag Queen’s “Purse First Impressions”, where he reviews and recaps the premiere episode with porn star Boomer Banks, I am completely hooked.

You’ve probably recuperated from feasting on Thanksgiving Day, so let this be your belated dessert. Enjoy this episode of “Sibling Rivalry”, where Bob and Monét talk about all things Turkey Day.

Joseph Shepherd sits down with season five winner Jinkx Monsoon for his latest “exposed” interview. The Portland-born queen talks about her childhood, the birth of Jinkx’s persona at the tender age of 15, her Drag Race experience and her latest holiday special. Jinkx is an absolute delight and this interview is a must-see for fans and anyone who want to learn more about this talented queen.

Miz Cracker talks about her time on Drag Race and All-Stars, how she’s doing during the quarantine, her upcoming holiday album with Jujubee (!) and the importance of catchphrases with Grace Helbig on “Not Too Deep.”

Cracker and Jujube are so sweet, we all know that, but in this video, their mugs are made into cookies! On “Normal Stuff in Drag” Cracker travels (via ride sharing and the NYC subway) to Funny Face Bakery in the Village to check out the sweets, which will be featured on the cover art for our the single, “Eight Days of You.” Cracker also tries her hand at cookie artistry and how can I get a job here?

In the latest installment of Maybelline’s web series, “Save That Money Honey”, the gorgeous Naomi Smalls serves tips for achieving beauty on a budget.

Speaking of beauty, Willam is back with another “Paint Me Bitch”, featuring the gorgeous 6. Watch as she creates a look focused on some stunning violet eyes (and Suck Less glitter of course).

Bob the Drag Queen goes outside of her comfort zone and beats her mug with the help of a tutorial from Crystal Methyd. I know Bob isn’t a fan of the results (and the effort it took to get there), but I think she looks fierce (and so does Crystal.)

If you’re looking for some DIY Christmas décor, let Willam show you how to make your home a little more merry with his latest Crafternoonting project. Learn how to create your very own “Awreatha” and enjoy Willam just being Willam.

Heidi N Closet talks money on the latest “Gap Chat.” Among the topics she covers are poverty cuisine (a/k/a ramen and Dorito sandwiches), the most expensive items and food she’s ever purchased, sugar daddies and the problems money can cause.

Jaymes Mansfield is back with another recreation of an iconic hairdo, recreating Selena’s towering curls from the “No Me Queda Mas” video.

In another treat, Jaymes does a “ru-visit” and takes another creative crack at a RuPaul Party City wig. She works her magic and creates a huge, 80s-inspired look.

That’s all for this week. I’m leaving you with the latest from Atlanta’s own Nicole Paige Brooks, performing “That I Would Be Good” by Alanis Morissette. Until we meet again, you be good and, as always, stay safe, stay healthy and SAY LOVE!