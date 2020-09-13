The Week in Drag – Drag Race Holland and Drag Race Season 13 Are on the Way, Spending Time With the Sweet Shuga Cain and Honey Davenport, Meet Canada’s Race Champion and More

Hello, hello, hello and welcome to The Week in Drag, our weekly wrap-up of all of the drag news fit to print.

This week, we check in with the winner of Canada’s Drag Race, get our first look at the queens vying to become Holland’s next drag superstar and get excited about a new COVID-free season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

In addition, Morgan McMichaels and Mayhem Miller talk music, Alaska laments about being alone in the club, and Trixie and Katya cut up. There’s lots to get to, so let’s bring it to the runway!

This past week we met the queens of the latest international Drag Race spin-off, Drag Race Holland. What a fierce bunch. Who do you think will take the crown? Find out when the show debuts on September 18 on WOW Presents Plus.

Need more fabulousness in your life? Next up drag fans is season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race which has already wrapped production. The show took great precautions to ensued the safety of the cast and crew, including mandatory masks for crew members, COVID-19 testing three times per week for on-camera talent, and any crew members interacting with talent (other crew were tested weekly) and glass panels between the judges on the panel.

“In some ways, Drag Race was already set up to operate during a pandemic. The drag queens who compete on the show historically have been sequestered for the duration of their time on the series, and one of the bigger sticking points for COVID-safe production, hair and makeup application, is a non-issue since the competing queens all do it themselves.” All I know is I can’t wait to meet the new queens and I can’t wait for the glam mask challenge, because you know that’s coming.

If you’ve been living under a social media rock and don’t know who won Canada’s Drag Race, beware that there are some major spoilers ahead. Raja and Raven have been tooting and booting the fashions from the Great White North all season on ‘Fashion Photo Ruview” and here they discuss the “Coronation Eleganza” looks from the season finale.

The first Canadian Drag Superstar (sorry, Brooke Lynn Hytes), Priyanka, hit the interview circuit and spoke with iheartradio and ET Canada about her experience and starting a new chapter of her life as a future international All-Star (yes, I am still pushing for this.)

Since she says she’s the “Hannah Montana of Canada”, it’s only appropriate that she performs the Miley Cyrus tune “Best of Both Worlds” for you (with a cameo from Canada queen Boa.)

Some famous Drag Race alums, including Vinegar Strokes and Crystal from Drag Race UK and US queens Heidi N Closet, Jujubee and Latrice Royale weigh in on the highlights, goops and gags of the inaugural season of Canada’s Drag Race.

If you miss Heidi as much as I do, your season 12 Miss Congeniality has a new series premiering on Monday on WOW Presents Plus. “Gap Chat” features Heidi and some special guests reflect on past experiences that made her the happy-go-lucky queen that she is today.

My favorite drag correspondent (besides myself, of course) Joseph Shepherd puts the delightful Shuga Cain in the hot seat for a fun interview. She shares her most painful experience, her favorite animal, her dirtiest job and more. She also talks about her childhood, her time on Drag Race and new song and video, “Sweet Love.”

Our favorite kooky queen, Tammie Brown is a “queen with a cause”, talking environmental issues and kicking ass, along with the help of fellow queens Pandora Boxx and Kelly Mantle. The first two episodes, addressing the problems with palm oil and plastics, are definite must-sees.

I love Trixie Mattel for showing us how to create a fabulous face with makeup we can actually afford. This week, she uses one of my favorite cosmetic lines, NYX (former makeup sponsor of RuPaul’s Drag Race, by the way.)

Trixie and Katya take another deep dive into the topic of toxic masculinity, discuss who’s gayer and debate the best way to die on the latest “UNHhhh.”

Willam shows off her latest shoe haul in a new video with DJ Pastabody. I am living for the Moschino platform hiking boots, but I also wouldn’t mind the silver cowboy boots, thigh high Fendi boots or Gucci pumps. All I know is I need to stay away from therealreal.com for the sake of my poor wallet.

The lovely Honey Davenport (serving mint chocolate chip ice cream realness with an amazing wig) is back with another episode of “Da Fuq?”, discussing random topics with NYC queen FiFi DuBois. The pair talk about cremated cats in space, a bovine antichrist, a 73-year-old woman giving birth to twins and more.

Monét X Change takes on the recent “Verzuz” face-off between Monica and Brandy on Instagram Live that everyone’s talking about. I love them both, but Brandy was on one of my favorite guilty pleasures, Star (RIP), so I have to declare myself #TeaBrandy (and “Sittin’ Up in My Room” was THE jam.)

Can you believe Monét and Bob the Drag Queen are wrapping up the third season of their podcast “Sibling Rivalry”? In the first episode of the two-part finale, the queens look back at the highlights of season 3 and share memories of the late Chi Chi DeVayne.

Bob the Drag Queen, still on her quest to reach 100K subscribers on YouTube is back with another of her “Anti-beauty beauty guru” videos. This time, she creates a look using 100 products. Then results are really cool (and are Kim Chi-approved.)

Morgan McMichaels welcomed Mayhem Miller to chat about music and lots more on the latest episode of her podcast “Funk What Ya Heard.”

Speaking of music, Alaska is back with another tune. She teams with Kandy Muse for the (quarantine-friendly) video for “Sitting Alone in the VIP.”

That’s it for this (short) week. Until we meet again, I will leave you with another one of Coco Peru’s loving tributes to Barbara Streisand, performing her song, “Sam You Made the Pants Too Long.” Have a great week and stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!