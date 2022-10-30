The Week in Drag — Fashion, fun, and frights — just in time for Halloween

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome to our weekly recap of the world of drag. Our favorite spooky celebration is upon us and we’ve got seasonal treats from your favorite queens.

We also talk fashion with our fierce Ru-cappers, check in with Trixie, Willam, Bob and Monét and watch as Jaymes Mansfield whips up a candy-flavored cocktail to help you celebrate in style.

And, since it is Halloween, we have some frightening fun from Jinkx and thrills and chills from Violet and Gottmik. Fill your pumpkin with charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent and let’s bring it to the runway!

On last week’s episode of Drag Race UK, the queens hit the stage for the always-entertaining Ru-sical and strutted the runway in looks paying tribute to iconic stage characters. Pangina Heals joins Raven to toot and boot the looks on the latest “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

UK season one’s fabulous Divine De Campo (who knows a thing or two about musicals, having recently played Hedwig) joins Yuhua Yamasaki to discuss the “Leading Ladies” looks on “Bootleg Opinions.”

The Binge Queens – Crystal Methyd, Daya Betty, Jiggly Caliente and Silky Nutmeg Ganache watch episode 5 of Drag Race UK, including the “Lairy Poppins” and the West End-worthy fashions. Check out this sneak peek and watch the whole episode on WOW Presents Plus.

The next RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise coming your way is Canada vs The World. Yuhua Yamasaki and Alexis Mateo discuss the cast and rate their disco-themed promo looks on another episode of “Bootleg Opinions.”

Our favorite congenial queen Nina West released her first children’s book this week. The You Kind Of Kind promotes the empowering message of kindness, community, love, and inclusion and is blessed by the Queen of Kindness, Country legend Dolly Partonwho says of the book:

“Well, to quote some lines in a song I wrote, I always say: whatever you are, be that. Whatever you do, do that. Anything else is just an act. Whoever you are, be that, be that. Whatever you are, be that. Nina West’s The You Kind of Kind teaches the same lesson—just be yourself!”

Of her latest endeavor, Nina says, “I really love telling stories and sharing them with others.” She added, “Ultimately, I want people to feel the power of their own magic and kindness in the world…because when you give kindness, it does come back to you. ALWAYS! So, I truly hope this book inspires people to give kindness and make this world a better place for all of us. Sure, that sounds like a major undertaking, but it all can start with a smile or saying hello to someone or just listening to another person! Go Big, Be Kind, Be You!”

Along with the book, which you can get here, Nina released a companion song “THE YOU KIND OF KIND” written by Nina and Marc Byers. It’s available to download/streaming now on SPOTIFY and APPLE as well as other streaming services.

Can you believe Halloween is here? Get some laughs with your frights as Jinkx Monsoon holds a witchy yard sale on her hilarious WOW Presents Plus series, “Sketchy Queens.”

Our favorite “Domestic Goddess,” Jaymes Mansfield uses your Halloween treats for a good purpose. Watch as she crafts gummy bear margaritas with the handsome Teddy Bear.

I hate haunted houses, but I love watching others get the wits scared out of them, so this video is a must-see. Gottmik and Violet take us through the many haunted houses at Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights.

Trixie Mattel is back from touring with Katya and is here with a new PR haul. Watch as she unboxes another batch of fabulous cosmetics from HipDot, Beauty Bay, Sigma, Refy, Rare Beauty, Beauty Bakerie, and more. And again, I ask, where can I get on these PR lists?

The periodic ”random” episodes of “UNHhhh” are my absolute favorites. Check out this hilarious collection of clips culled from the cutting room floor with Katya and Trixie cutting up, cracking jokes and being (delightfully) chaotic.

We haven’t been treated to a “PMB” from Willam in a while, so I was delighted to see this pop up on my YouTube feed this week. Watch as make-up artist Armando Cole creates the perfect “F*** you look” for Willam’s meetup with a former agent.

Much like Bob and Monét, I am a true Lizzo stan. The pair talk about catching her at a recent show, discuss how fabulous she is and talk all things weddings on the latest episode of “Sibling Rivalry.”

Laganja Estranja takes us behind the scenes on her recent LGBTQ History Month photoshoot for Entertainment Weekly.

And that’s all for this week’s drag news. Until we meet again, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

