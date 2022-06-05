The Week in Drag – Vanjie’s search for love, meet the queens of Drag Race France, All Stars fashion reviews and more￼￼

Hello, hello, hello! Welcome to another week of news and updates from the world of RuPaul’s Drag Race with the Week in Drag!

We’re in the thick of it on the amazing seventh season of All Stars and the queens are bringing all of their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to the challenges and showcasing some fierce fashions on the runway – and we’ve got Ru-caps from some of your favorite queens right here!

It’s also time to say “bonjour” to the queens of Mama Ru’s latest international spin off and catch up with your faves, all right here. We’ve got lots of fabulousness waiting for you, so let’s bring it to the runway!

This week on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, the queens’ improv skills were put to the test as they donned their finest fairytale drag and faced judge Michelle Visage on “Fairytale Justice.” Last week’s winners, Jaida and Trinity, were pitted against each other to prove who is truly thee fairest (and funniest) of them all. Team Jaida (with Jinkx, Monét and Yvie) deliberated as the Three Little Pigs vs. The Big Bad Wolf in the case of “Blow the House Down Boots.” Team Trinity (with The Vivienne, Shea and Raja) faced off as Goldilocks and the Three Bears in the case of “She Done Already Done Had Herses.” Let Ru explain in the first act of the episode:

The challenge was a pure delight, with The Vivienne demonstrating her talent for accents, Yvie making for a very sexy big bad wolf, Raja as a glam grandma, Jinkx as an adorable pig, among the standout performances. The theme of the runway was spoikes and the dolls again showcased some amazing fashions. In the end, The Vivienne finally earned her Legendary Legend star and was in an epic lip sync for your legacy against Jinkx to the tune of Whitney Houston’s “Love Will Save the Day”. The Vivienne proved why she belongs on the All Star stage and bestowed the platinum plunger on Monét. Next week, I am triggered as the queens deliver a commencement speech to the class of Drag U (RIP). This season truly is the most, and I am here for every moment of it.

In last week’s episode, we had a ball, as the queens served Vanna White realness and crafted their own colorful fashions for the “Realness of Fortune Ball”. Katya and Bob the Drag Queen recapped all f the eleganza on the latest episode of “The Pit Stop.”

Two very opinionated queens when it comes to fashion, Gottmik and Violet Chachki are here to toot and boot the queen-crafted looks on “Fashion Photo Ruview.” Check out this preview and for all of their unfiltered commentary, catch full episodes on WOW Presents Plus.

Gottmik and Violet brought the gorge to Chicago, as they were the latest queens to join Batty and Naysha for the All Stars Viewing Party at Roscoe’s.

Interviewer/pop star Joseph Shepherd and the always fierce Laganja Estranja discuss the elaborate fashions and lots more on the latest episode of their “Queening Out” podcast.

Ready for more drag fabulousness from around the globe? Start your engines for the premiere of Drag Race France, debuting on June 25th at 11am PT, followed by a weekly roll out every Thursday starting on June 30th, exclusively on WOW Presents Plus. Season 12 alum, Nicky Doll, will host the premiere season alongside resident judges – actress and TV host, Daphné Bürki, and French DJ and LGBTQ+ activist, Kiddy Smile.

The ten fierce, French queens competing for the title of France’s first Drag Superstar are Elips, Kam Hugh, La Big Bertha, La Briochée, La Grande Dame, La Kahena, Lolita Banana, Lova Ladiva, Paloma, and Soa de Muse. Each week, the queens will compete in a variety of gag-worthy challenges and wig-snatching runway categories. Based on their performances, the judges will choose the leading queens to advance to the next episode until France’s first Drag Superstar is crowned.

With Bob on “The Pit Stop” and Monét currently competing on season 7, the pair have shifted the focus of “Sibling Watchery” to reliving season 8, where Bob was crowned as the winner. Join the pair as they applaud and/or drag everyone’s looks from the first episode of Season 8. And make sure to snag your tickets to see Monét and Bob on tour this summer by going to bobandmonet.com.

A gag-worthy first look was just released for the highly anticipated series, Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love, making its way to WOW Presents Plus on Thursday, June 9th at 3p ET/12p PT. Gottmik, Violet Chachki, and Derrick Barry were also just revealed as guest stars on the show, helping Vanjie find her true love, along with some help from Vanjie’s Mom, who we fell in love with on the Drag Race Live Las Vegas series.



Vanjie: 24 Hours of Love marks WOW Presents Plus’ first foray into the reality dating genre and promises to peel back the curtain on gay romance – just in time for Pride Month! Giving you Miss Vanjie as you’ve never seen her before, the series will feature compelling conversations about sex positivity and confront the often-unspoken subjects within the gay dating community – as Vanjie spends a wild 24 hours whittling down a cast of 18 eligible singles in the quest to find her soulmate. I hope this fills the Rock of Love-shaped hole in my heart – and I think it will.

Alaska has teamed up with drag supergroup Stephanie’s Child (a/k/a Jan, Rosé, and Lagoona Blu) for a fun and catchy new track, “Girlz Night.” Of the song, Rosé says, “Girlz Night” is about that moment of needing to go out with your girls and be hot sluts on the town. The song is a journey from getting ready, to the car ride, to the actual night at the hot sexy club.

I love Stephanie’s Child so much, and I have for years…so I’m honored to finally have a song with all of these wickedly talented individuals.” says Alaska. “It’s actually a much sexier and citier queer telling of Sex and The City, but we’re all Samantha. Four hot and horny blonde bitches singing about being very young and effortlessly stunning — they ride limos EVERYWHERE, and they never ever pay for drinks, because they don’t have any money.” The tune is from Alaska’s forthcoming album, Red4Filth, which is set to be released very soon.

Trixie Mattel is back with new music, with her double The Blonde & Pink Albums

set for release on June 24. Earlier this week, she performed the new single “This Town” featuring Shakey Graves on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The theme for this week’s episode of “UNHhhh” is help. Trixie and Katya discuss personal assistants and all things help and even answer questions from fans seeking help on this (as always hilarious) episode.

Trixie gets into drag with the iconic Mayhem Miller and chat all things drag (and so much more.) Get into this latest GRWM video.

It’s a mini-season 7 reunion as Pearl gives Katya an unexpected makeover. I love seeing queens trying out new looks and Katya’s reaction to Pearl’s handiwork is absolutely priceless.

We’ve got a double dose of “Domestic Goddess” goodness from Jaymes Mansfield this week. First off, Jaymes and Jasmine Kennedie cook “the most bougie” grilled cheese sandwich and tomato soup from Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski’s cookbook.

And then, Jaymes makes a cake and swaps oil with mayo. As someone who loathes mayo, I was curious to see how this turned out and the results might surprise you as well.

Joseph Shepherd interviews Crystal from season one of Drag Race UK on his latest “Exposed” interview. I adore Crystal and you should too.

Dragula’s Vander Von Odd gives Yuhua Hamasaki a makeover worthy of the Boulet Brothers. Watch as she transforms Yuhua into a goth goddess with a dramatic “coffin of roses” look.

Even if you’re not a gamer (like me), if you like creative makeup application, you will love Rock M Sakura getting into a colorful tribute to Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix. I absolutely love this makeup.

Brita Filter will headline abortion rights fundraiser Abort The Court at the iconic Stonewall Inn on Thursday June 30, 2022 to close out a month of LGBTQ+ Pride celebrations with activism. The event, sponsored by sexual wellness brand Satisfyer, features a lineup of NYC nightlife luminaries including The Dragon Sisters, Jack Tracy, Jae WB, Ruby Dickulous, and more. 100% of the box office proceeds will be donated to the F*CK BANS ACTION PLAN that splits contributions evenly to the Repro Legal Defense Fund, National Network of Abortion funds and Keep Our Clinics. Pre-sale tickets for the event ($5 General Admission, $10 VIP) can be found at abortthecourt.eventbrite.com, which also allows supporters unable to attend the event the ability to donate to the fundraiser.

Jack explained why he wanted to throw a fundraiser for abortion rights as part of gay pride month, saying “first, gay pride is activism–we shouldn’t forget that among our equally important revelry. Second, the queer community is directly impacted by this impending Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade. Not only with respect to those of us who may need critical reproductive health care in the future but also because the Supreme Court’s odious decision that rejects a nearly 50-year-old precedent and strips constitutional rights is a rebuke of the right to privacy–an implicit right read into the guarantee of ‘liberty’ that is explicitly stated in the due process clause. And do you know what else is rooted in that right? Same-sex marriage. Interracial marriage. Hell, even prohibitions against anti-sodomy laws. This is just the first hit, our fight must start today.”

Pre-sale for Abort the Court is now live at abortthecourt.eventbrite.com, with $5 general admission, limited $10 VIP and the ability for those unable to attend to donate.

And that wraps up this wrap-up of all things drag. We’re leaving you this week with the latest single from Jinkx Monsoon. Enjoy “Know-It-All” and until next week, stay healthy, stay safe and say LOVE!

