Michael B. Jordan is single, splits from Lori Harvey

PEOPLE reports that Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have split. The 35-year-old actor and 25-year-old model/entrepreneur are calling it quits after dating for a year and a half.

A source close to the couple tells the outlet that both are “completely heartbroken” and that they “still love each other.”

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the source adds. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jordan and Harvey appeared together at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills on March 27, which marked their red carpet debut.

Following Harvey’s solo return from the Cannes Film Festival last month, rumors of trouble between the two swirled, according to PEOPLE.

Both Jordan and Harvey have not publicly commented on a possible split, as of Saturday afternoon.

THE LATEST ON SL