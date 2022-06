It has been tough, but we’ve spent all week long scouring the depths of Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie — Steven Kelly.

Steven is a model and fitness trainer who was born in Chevy Chase, Maryland on June 12, 1996.

He became a public figure when he first began uploading six seconds of comedy on ‘Vine’. He amassed over 300,000 followers on Vine and the rest is history.

You can follow him on TikTok here. Below are a few of his videos.

Enjoy these pics and videos of Steven Kelly

