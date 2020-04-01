The Werq the World Tour Comes to Your Living Room for a Global Fundraising Event

If you miss seeing your favorite queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race do what they do best, have we got a special treat for you.

Werq the World, the largest drag show on the planet will jump from stage to screen for a massive global fundraiser to help displaced local drag entertainers who have lost their source of income due to the COVID-19 shutdown of bars and clubs.

Voss Events, the producers of the Werq the World tour are throwing a virtual fundraiser to raise money to support these entertainers while they aren’t able to perform in clubs and earn a living.

This Saturday, April 4, Voss Events is presenting the Werq the World Live Stream. Lady Bunny (in New York) and Bianca Del Rio (from Los Angeles) are serving as hosts. The event promises to be a streaming version of the recent Werq the World tour, which has visited 95 cities across 28 countries over 5 continents. The show will feature performances from RuPaul’s Drag Race favorites Aquaria, Asia O’ Hara, Gigi Goode, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Plastique Tiara, Vanessa ‘Vanjie’ Mateo, Violet Chachki and Yvie Oddly.

The special will air at 5PM PDT / 8PM EDT / 12AM GMT on Saturday April 4th and can be streamed worldwide from any device at VossEvents.com. The taped version will be available in the 48 hours following for those in other time zones. Drag entertainers who have lost all income due to the shutdown of their local bars and nightclubs due to COVID-19 can apply for financial aid as a result of the benefit at https://vossevents.com/aid/. Approved applicants will be notified in advance of the benefit.

The first 5000 fans who register at VossEvents.com will receive access for only $7.99. Tipping will also be available during the live stream. Tune in, catch some amazing performances from Drag Race royalty and support these queens and your local drag entertainers.

