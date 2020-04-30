Tiffany Haddish Accidentally Went to the Bathroom on a Zoom Call

Tiffany Haddish has admitted that she made a rookie error as she accidentally answered a Zoom call while on the toilet. Oops!

Haddish was due to chat with bosses about upcoming projects, but hadn’t used the popular video-calling app before.

Thinking that no-one could see her, she popped to the bathroom while on camera. Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, the comic revealed: “I start using the bathroom.”

“And they were like, ‘Tiffany, um, you know we know you’re in the restroom, right?’ I was like, ‘Y’all can see me?!'”

“I hadn’t been using [Zoom] at that point in time, and I thought, ‘Oh, whoever is on the front thing, that’s all we can see. Whoever’s talking is who we can see.’ Right?”

She said she “didn’t know you could scroll over, and everybody could see everybody.”

Tiffany continued: “So I was like, I ain’t gonna say nothing. I’ve gotta use the restroom. And I didn’t want to leave the meeting, either. So I took the phone with me.”

Despite the mishap, Haddish managed to really impress those in the virtual meeting.

“Needless to say, I sold that show,” she laughed.

