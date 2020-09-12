TikTok Influencer Addison Rae Lands She’s All That Remake Starring Role

First the Instagram influencers were taking over the world (more so the modeling world) and now TikTok influencers are taking over Hollywood.

Kourtney Kardashian‘s new BFF (I don’t get it either), Addison Rae, has landed the starring role in a new, gender-swapped version of 1999 teen romantic comedy She’s All That, called He’s All That.

Rae, who has over 60 million followers, is the second most popular TikTok user in the world (after Charli D’Amelio), and He’s All That will mark her film debut.

Addison Rae poses for photos while attending the 2020 NBA All-Star – MTN DEW 3-Point Contest during State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at the United Center on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Yesterday (September 11, 2020) Rae confirmed on her Instagram that she will indeed star in the She’s All That remake.

“AHHHHH!!! My dreams are coming true!!! I’m so excited to finally share the news that i am getting the opportunity to make my acting debut in HE’S ALL THAT which is a remake of one of my all time favorite movies, SHE’S ALL THAT,” Rae wrote alongside a screenshot of Variety’s article announcing the news. “I’m so grateful for the opportunities that have been presented to me and none of it would have ever happened without every single one of you.”

Addison Rae attends the Special Screening of Netflix’s “All The Bright Places” at ArcLight Hollywood on February 24, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Rae continued by adding that she “can’t wait” for everyone to see it. “I can’t wait to work with this amazing team and everyone involved in making the film and am so thankful to everyone who gave me this incredible opportunity,” she added. “THANK YOU!! I’m so excited for y’all to meet Padget!!! ❤️”

The wildly popular ’90s movie featured quite the all-star cast in its day, including Freddie Prinze Jr. as Zackary Siler and Paul Walker playing Dean Sampson as they bet on the affections of the nerdy Laney Boggs, played by Rachael Leigh Cook. Additionally, the romance comedy also starred Usher, Lil’ Kim, Gabrielle Union, Anna Paquin, Matthew Lillard, Clea DuVall and Kieran Culkin.

Addison Rae attends The Blonds front row during New York Fashion Week: The Show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

In the remake, roles will be reversed, as the plot centers around a teenage girl who turns a nerdy boy into prom king, according to Variety.