First the Instagram influencers were taking over the world (more so the modeling world) and now TikTok influencers are taking over Hollywood.
Kourtney Kardashian‘s new BFF (I don’t get it either), Addison Rae, has landed the starring role in a new, gender-swapped version of 1999 teen romantic comedy She’s All That, called He’s All That.
Rae, who has over 60 million followers, is the second most popular TikTok user in the world (after Charli D’Amelio), and He’s All That will mark her film debut.
Yesterday (September 11, 2020) Rae confirmed on her Instagram that she will indeed star in the She’s All That remake.
“AHHHHH!!! My dreams are coming true!!! I’m so excited to finally share the news that i am getting the opportunity to make my acting debut in HE’S ALL THAT which is a remake of one of my all time favorite movies, SHE’S ALL THAT,” Rae wrote alongside a screenshot of Variety’s article announcing the news. “I’m so grateful for the opportunities that have been presented to me and none of it would have ever happened without every single one of you.”
Rae continued by adding that she “can’t wait” for everyone to see it. “I can’t wait to work with this amazing team and everyone involved in making the film and am so thankful to everyone who gave me this incredible opportunity,” she added. “THANK YOU!! I’m so excited for y’all to meet Padget!!! ❤️”
The wildly popular ’90s movie featured quite the all-star cast in its day, including Freddie Prinze Jr. as Zackary Siler and Paul Walker playing Dean Sampson as they bet on the affections of the nerdy Laney Boggs, played by Rachael Leigh Cook. Additionally, the romance comedy also starred Usher, Lil’ Kim, Gabrielle Union, Anna Paquin, Matthew Lillard, Clea DuVall and Kieran Culkin.
In the remake, roles will be reversed, as the plot centers around a teenage girl who turns a nerdy boy into prom king, according to Variety.
- TikTok Influencer Addison Rae Lands She’s All That Remake Starring Role
- Heartbreaking Details Surrounding the Death of Naya Rivera Released in Autopsy Report
- Celebrities Share 9/11 Tributes on Social Media
- Wonder Woman 1984 Delayed Again, Leighton Meester, Matt Bomer, a Top Chef Death, Richard Madden & Froy Gutierrez, and More
- Harry Styles Is the New Shia LaBeouf In Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling
- Robbie Amell Is Shirtless Throughout the Entire The Babysitter: Killer Queen Film, Not That We’re Complaining
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Paris Hilton weighs-in on Brit Brit: “It’s not fair she has no control of her life.” [OMG BLOG]
★ Joe Biden greets Mike Pence with an elbow bump at 9/11 memorial. [Towleroad]
★ Matt Bomer says coming out in Hollywood cost him career opportunities. [Curt and Frank]
★ Kool and the Gang’s “Get Down On It” is still a jam. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Lily Allen’s vintage Dior wedding gown is so dang charming. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Drew Barrymore, after three divorces: “Never, never. I will never get married again.” [Celebitchy]
★ Madonna and Diablo Cody open their screenwriting process to the fans. [Boy Culture]
★ Angelina Jolie donates generously to six-year-old London boys’ lemonade stand. [Evil Beet Gossip]