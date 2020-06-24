There may be a new Hollywood romance is brewing between Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González after they were spotted enjoying some PDA during a Mexican getaway.

In some photos obtained by TMZ, Timothée and the Mexican actress were seen to be soaking up the sun on a yacht in Cabo San Lucas.

Timothée Chalamet attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chalamet, 24, can be seen kissing González as they lounge poolside; he also apparently picked up a guitar and began to serenade his new beau at one point. Aww. How romantic.

Timothee Chalamet Makes Out with & Serenades GF Eiza Gonzalez in Mexico https://t.co/RArhQutxuZ — TMZ (@TMZ) June 23, 2020

Chalamet and González are apparently in Cabo with friends.

Chalamet and Lily Rose Depp broke up in April. They had been dating since October 2018.

Eiza was previously linked to Luke Bracey and Josh Duhamel. The 30-year-old was snapped kissing Luke passionately in Mexico back in December of 2019. They made their first public appearance together in September of 2019.

(L-R) Eiza Gonzalez and Luke Bracey attend the 8th Annual Australians In Film Awards Gala & Benefit Dinner at InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Australians In Film)

Back in 2018, Eiza and Josh dated for about five months before splitting. “Their work schedules were tough on the relationship,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

González most recently starred in Bloodshot, co-starring Vin Diesel and Outlander‘s Sam Heughan.

Eiza Gonzalez attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd annual Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Chalamet will be seen in the highly-anticipated Dune, which will come out later this year if all goes to plan. He also stars in the upcoming film, The French Dispatch, directed by Wes Anderson.

