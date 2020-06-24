Socialite Life
It Sure Looks Like Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González Are a Couple
It Sure Looks Like Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González Are a Couple

by
June 24, 2020
Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez

There may be a new Hollywood romance is brewing between Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González after they were spotted enjoying some PDA during a Mexican getaway.

In some photos obtained by TMZ, Timothée and the Mexican actress were seen to be soaking up the sun on a yacht in Cabo San Lucas.

Timothée Chalamet 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Timothée Chalamet attends the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Chalamet, 24, can be seen kissing González as they lounge poolside; he also apparently picked up a guitar and began to serenade his new beau at one point. Aww. How romantic.

Chalamet and González are apparently in Cabo with friends.

Chalamet and Lily Rose Depp broke up in April. They had been dating since October 2018.

READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Timothée Chalamet News

Eiza was previously linked to Luke Bracey and Josh Duhamel. The 30-year-old was snapped kissing Luke passionately in Mexico back in December of 2019. They made their first public appearance together in September of 2019.

Teen Choice Awards 2017 - Arrivals
Lori Loughlin’s Daughters’ Alleged Rowing Photos Released By Prosecutors

Eiza Gonzalez and Luke Bracey 8th Annual Australians In Film Awards Gala & Benefit Dinner
(L-R) Eiza Gonzalez and Luke Bracey attend the 8th Annual Australians In Film Awards Gala & Benefit Dinner at InterContinental Los Angeles Century City on October 23, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Australians In Film)

Back in 2018, Eiza and Josh dated for about five months before splitting. “Their work schedules were tough on the relationship,” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

González most recently starred in Bloodshot, co-starring Vin Diesel and Outlander‘s Sam Heughan.

Eiza Gonzalez
Eiza Gonzalez attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd annual Oscars at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on February 9, 2020. (Photo by JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images)

Chalamet will be seen in the highly-anticipated Dune, which will come out later this year if all goes to plan. He also stars in the upcoming film, The French Dispatch, directed by Wes Anderson.

View this post on Instagram

DUNE

A post shared by Timothée Chalamet (@tchalamet) on

