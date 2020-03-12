Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Both Confirmed to Have Coronavirus

Do you finally believe that you should be more than a little concerned about this?

Tom Hanks says he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have contracted the coronavirus. This is not a fake news story like the Daniel Radcliffe one was, this is for real.

In a Wednesday night tweet, Hanks, 63, explained that while in Australia, the couple experienced symptoms of the epidemic.

Hanks was on the Gold Coast for pre-production of an Elvis Presley biopic directed by Australian director Baz Luhrmann in which the actor portrays the legendary singer’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Work on the Warner Bros film has been halted following the diagnosis, the company said.

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film… has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” the studio said in a statement to AFP, which did not identify Hanks.

“We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus and found to be positive.”

The actor went on to say that he would be following the instruction of medical officials including testing, observation and isolation.

“Not more than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?” he wrote.

“Take care of yourselves,” he signed off.

Below is Tom Hanks’ full statement.

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive. Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!” Tom Hanks

From Our Partners

On Sale in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.