Yes, That Is Tom Hardy As Al Capone in New Movie Trailer — WATCH

Tom Hardy is leading a new crime drama biopic playing the Chicago crime boss Al Capone. Once titled Fonzo, the film is now going by Capone and it is arriving much sooner than expected.

Vertical Entertainment has picked up the film, which will land on May 12 on streaming with a theatrical release to hopefully arrive when the world resumes to normal.

Director Josh Trank has now dropped the first trailer on Twitter for the film also starring Linda Cardellini, Noel Fisher, Jack Lowden, Matt Dillon, Kyle MacLachlan, Kathrine Narducci, and Caiden Acurio.

Trank wrote on Twitter the original plan for the movie was to release the film in theaters, adding, “Hopefully will be on the big screen later this year.”

Scored by El-P, the film follows Capone’s journey later in his life, after an 11-year prison stint in Atlanta.

Judging from the trailer, Hardy certainly seems to be chewing the scenery to great lengths in entertaining fashion and hopefully this can mark a bounce back into the spotlight for the director.

Capone marks Hardy’s first film since 2018’s Venom.

The sequel — Venom 2, which sees Woody Harrelson joining the cast as Venom’s longtime rival Cletus Kasady/Carnage — was in the process of filming in San Fransisco in early March prior our new way of life being ushered in. At this time, it is unclear when the film — which was originally scheduled to hit theaters in early October — will be released.

Watch the trailer for Capone below.

