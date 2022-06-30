Tom Hiddleston & fiancée Zawe Ashton are expecting a baby! Relive their private romance

Published by

First comes a ring, then comes the baby! Just weeks after Tom Hiddleston, 41, seemed to confirm he and Zawe Ashton were engaged, the actress stepped out to a special screening of her movie Mr. Malcolm’s List and revealed the pair were expecting their first child together.

At the NYC event, Ashton, 37, stole the scene as she covered her growing belly in an embellished gown by Sabina Bilenko Couture, but unsurprisingly, the private star didn’t comment on the exciting news.

The duo first met when they starred in the 2019 play Betrayal. The London production ran from March to June, and then got picked up for a three-month run in NYC.

It was during their Broadway days that romance rumors began to fly, as they started stepping out together. Around that time, an insider told Us Weekly that they were “looking to build a long-term future together” as they’re “crazy about each other.”

It wasn’t until nearly two years later that they arrived to a red carpet event as a couple, doing so at the 2021 Tony Awards.

According to reports, the pair’s inner circle think they make a great match, as they both “love the finer things in life” but “also love to let loose and rock out with friends, whether it’s at a house party or heading to a local bar or restaurant.”

This March, the lovebirds attended the BAFTAs together, and though the actress was rocking a diamond ring, they kept mum on the engagement buzz, though multiple outlets confirmed the news.

The Loki lead finally acknowledged the rumors when recently chatting with the Los Angeles Times, responding, “I’m very happy” when asked about an engagement.

Prior to meeting Ashton, the British actor had a highly publicized romance with Taylor Swift, and though photos of their travels and outings constantly made headlines, he refused to comment on the situation.

“Everyone is entitled to a private life,” he stated in 2017. “I love what I do and I dedicate myself with absolute commitment to making great art and great entertainment, and in my mind I don’t conflict the two.”