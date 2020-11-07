In today’s Quickies, Tom Holland, Spider-Man, Justin Turner, Drew Barrymore, coronavirus, Rachel Maddow, and more!

Tom Holland has shared an image of himself in costume from the Spider-Man 3 set. Production is currently underway in Atlanta, Georgia.

The actor can be seen in full spidey gear in front of a blue screen while striking a pose. In addition to his Spider-Man mask, Holland also has a protective N95 mask over it, which he mentions in his caption.

“Wear a mask, I’m wearing two…”

Spider-Man 3 is currently scheduled for release on December 17, 2021, when hopefully, the need for masks will be more optional.

