Tom Holland’s Spider-Man masks up
Tom Holland's Spider-Man masks up

November 7, 2020
In today’s Quickies, Tom Holland, Spider-Man, Justin Turner, Drew Barrymore, coronavirus, Rachel Maddow, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Tom Holland has shared an image of himself in costume from the Spider-Man 3 set. Production is currently underway in Atlanta, Georgia.

The actor can be seen in full spidey gear in front of a blue screen while striking a pose. In addition to his Spider-Man mask, Holland also has a protective N95 mask over it, which he mentions in his caption.

“Wear a mask, I’m wearing two…”

Spider-Man 3 is currently scheduled for release on December 17, 2021, when hopefully, the need for masks will be more optional.

In Other News

