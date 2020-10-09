Tory Lanez Charged With Felony Assault in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting and More Quickies

In today’s Quickies, Troy Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion, Katherine McPhee, Mindy Kaling, Bill Cosby, Lisa Bonet, Tyra Banks, Benedict Cumberbatch, and more!

Los Angeles prosecutors have charged Canadian rapper Tory Lanez with shooting the artist Megan Thee Stallion during an argument earlier this year.

Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan Thee Stallion’s feet, hitting her, after she left an SUV during a fight in the Hollywood Hills on July 12, 2020.

He faces two felony charges, one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The complaint states Lanez “inflicted great bodily injury” on Megan Thee Stallion.

Lanez, 28, is due to be arraigned Tuesday in Los Angeles. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of roughly 23 years.

Lanez was arrested the night of the shooting but released after posting bail. Prosecutors are recommending that his bail be set at $1.1m at his arraignment. [CNN]

