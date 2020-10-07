Socialite Life
Now Reading
Valerie Bertinelli Pays Tribute to Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Valerie Bertinelli Pays Tribute to Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen

by
October 7, 2020
Valerie Bertinelli Pays Tribute to Ex-Husband Eddie Van Halen
Photo via Instagram

Eddie Van Halen‘s ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli was among those to pay tribute to the late Van Halen guitarist following the news of his death.

The 60-year-old actress shared a sweet picture of the Van Halen co-founder, their son Wolfgang Van Halen, and herself, after he sadly passed away on Tuesday (October 06, 2020) at the age of 65, following a “long and arduous battle” with cancer.

Valerie – who separated from Eddie in 2001, and divorced him six years later – revealed she and Wolfgang, 29, were there to hold the musician in his final moments, while she thanked him for giving her “the one true light in my life”, their son.

Underneath the black and white photograph, the One Day at a Time star wrote on Instagram: “40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you.”

“You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love.”

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X