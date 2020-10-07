Eddie Van Halen‘s ex-wife Valerie Bertinelli was among those to pay tribute to the late Van Halen guitarist following the news of his death.

The 60-year-old actress shared a sweet picture of the Van Halen co-founder, their son Wolfgang Van Halen, and herself, after he sadly passed away on Tuesday (October 06, 2020) at the age of 65, following a “long and arduous battle” with cancer.

Valerie – who separated from Eddie in 2001, and divorced him six years later – revealed she and Wolfgang, 29, were there to hold the musician in his final moments, while she thanked him for giving her “the one true light in my life”, their son.

Underneath the black and white photograph, the One Day at a Time star wrote on Instagram: “40 years ago my life changed forever when I met you.”

“You gave me the one true light in my life, our son, Wolfgang. Through all your challenging treatments for lung cancer, you kept your gorgeous spirit and that impish grin. I’m so grateful Wolfie and I were able to hold you in your last moments. I will see you in our next life my love.”

