What’s Coming to Netflix, and Going, in May 2020

As we continue to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix continues to add subscribers who want to consume new content.

Fortunately, the streamer has plenty of fresh titles to offer in May when dozens of new series and original movies and comedy special make their debut.

Among the diverse highlights: the new Hollywood miniseries from Ryan Murphy, Season 2 of the critically acclaimed drama Dead to Me, new comedy specials from Hannah Gadsby and Jerry Seinfeld, comedy Space Force starring Steve Carell and romantic action/comedy The Lovebirds, starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani.

Without further adieu, here is everything coming to Netflix in May 2020

Streaming May 1st

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

All Day and a Night — NETFLIX FILM

Almost Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

Get In — NETFLIX FILM

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Half Of It — NETFLIX FILM

Hollywood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I Am Divine

Into the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Mrs. Serial Killer — NETFLIX FILM

Reckoning: Season 1 — Exclusively on Netflix

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Streaming May 4th

Arctic Dogs

Streaming May 5th

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming May 6th

Workin’ Moms: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 7th

Scissor Seven: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming May 8th

18 regali — NETFLIX FILM

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dead to Me: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Eddy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Hollow: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

House at the End of the Street

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Valeria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 9th

Charmed: Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

Streaming May 11th

Bordertown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trial By Media — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming May 12th

True: Terrific Tales — NETFLIX FAMILY

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL

Streaming May 13th

The Wrong Missy — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 14th

Riverdale: Season 4

Streaming May 15th

Chichipatos — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

District 9

I Love You, Stupid — NETFLIX FILM

Inhuman Resources — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Magic for Humans: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

White Lines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 16th

La reina de Indias y el conquistador — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Public Enemies

United 93

Streaming May 17th

Soul Surfer

Streaming May 18th

The Big Flower Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 19th

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Sweet Magnolias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trumbo

Streaming May 20th

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Flash: Season 6

Rebelión de los Godinez — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 22nd

Control Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

History 101 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Just Go With It

THE LOVEBIRDS — NETFLIX FILM

Selling Sunset: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming May 23rd

Dynasty: Season 3

Streaming May 25th

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

Streaming May 26th

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Streaming May 27th

I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM

The Lincoln Lawyer

Streaming May 28th

Dorohedoro — NETFLIX ANIME

La corazonada — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming May 29th

Space Force — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming May 31st

High Strung Free Dance

Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month.

Leaving May 1st

John Carter

Leaving May 15th

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

Leaving May 17th

Royal Pains: Season 1-8

Leaving May 18th

Scandal: Season 1-7

Leaving May 19th

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She’s Out of My League

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

Leaving May 25th

Bitten: Season 1-3

Leaving May 30th

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

Leaving May 31st

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich

