What’s Coming to Netflix, and Going, in May 2020

As we continue to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Netflix continues to add subscribers who want to consume new content.
Fortunately, the streamer has plenty of fresh titles to offer in May when dozens of new series and original movies and comedy special make their debut.
Among the diverse highlights: the new Hollywood miniseries from Ryan Murphy, Season 2 of the critically acclaimed drama Dead to Me, new comedy specials from Hannah Gadsby and Jerry Seinfeld, comedy Space Force starring Steve Carell and romantic action/comedy The Lovebirds, starring Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani.
Without further adieu, here is everything coming to Netflix in May 2020
Streaming May 1st
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
All Day and a Night — NETFLIX FILM
Almost Happy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
Get In — NETFLIX FILM
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Half Of It — NETFLIX FILM
Hollywood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I Am Divine
Into the Night — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Mrs. Serial Killer — NETFLIX FILM
Reckoning: Season 1 — Exclusively on Netflix
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Streaming May 4th
Arctic Dogs
Streaming May 5th
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming May 6th
Workin’ Moms: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 7th
Scissor Seven: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming May 8th
18 regali — NETFLIX FILM
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt — NETFLIX FAMILY
Dead to Me: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Eddy — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hollow: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
House at the End of the Street
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Valeria — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 9th
Charmed: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16
Streaming May 11th
Bordertown: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Trial By Media — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming May 12th
True: Terrific Tales — NETFLIX FAMILY
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend — NETFLIX INTERACTIVE SPECIAL
Streaming May 13th
The Wrong Missy — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 14th
Riverdale: Season 4
Streaming May 15th
Chichipatos — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
District 9
I Love You, Stupid — NETFLIX FILM
Inhuman Resources — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for Humans: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
White Lines — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 16th
La reina de Indias y el conquistador — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Public Enemies
United 93
Streaming May 17th
Soul Surfer
Streaming May 18th
The Big Flower Fight — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 19th
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Sweet Magnolias — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trumbo
Streaming May 20th
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Flash: Season 6
Rebelión de los Godinez — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 22nd
Control Z — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
History 101 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Just Go With It
THE LOVEBIRDS — NETFLIX FILM
Selling Sunset: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming May 23rd
Dynasty: Season 3
Streaming May 25th
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems
Streaming May 26th
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Streaming May 27th
I’m No Longer Here — NETFLIX FILM
The Lincoln Lawyer
Streaming May 28th
Dorohedoro — NETFLIX ANIME
La corazonada — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming May 29th
Space Force — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming May 31st
High Strung Free Dance
Keep reading for the full list of movies, shows, and specials being removed from Netflix next month.
Leaving May 1st
John Carter
Leaving May 15th
Limitless
The Place Beyond the Pines
Leaving May 17th
Royal Pains: Season 1-8
Leaving May 18th
Scandal: Season 1-7
Leaving May 19th
Black Snake Moan
Carriers
Evolution
The First Wives Club
It Takes Two
Love, Rosie
She’s Out of My League
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Young Adult
Yours, Mine and Ours
Leaving May 25th
Bitten: Season 1-3
Leaving May 30th
Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1
Leaving May 31st
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Dear John
Final Destination
The Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
My Girl
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Outbreak
Red Dawn
Richie Rich
