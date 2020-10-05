Socialite Life
Now Reading
Your First Look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher Season 2
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Your First Look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher Season 2

by
October 5, 2020
Henry Cavill in The Witcher season 2
Photo via Netflix

Geralt has some new armor as two new photos have been revealed from the forthcoming second season of The Witcher.

Via The Witcher’s Netflix account posted the photos showing Henry Cavill donning some upgraded armor.

But the real question is, will we get another bath scene?

Back in August, Netflix announced that filming had resumed on The Witcher’s highly anticipated second season following a five-month production shutdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Henry Cavill in The Witcher season 2
Photo via Netflix

The Witcher Season 2 is expected to premiere sometime in 2021, with Season 3 now seemingly confirmed to follow at a later date.

See Also
Nick Cannon 'Chi-Raq' Photo Call - 66th Berlinale International Film Festival
Nick Cannon Dropped By ViacomCBS Over ‘Hateful Speech’

The next season of The Witcher will feature Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen and Kim Bodnia (Killing Eve) as Vesemir. Six other actors have also been cast for Season 2 including Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as the witcher Lambert; Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coën, a witcher from Poviss; Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, a powerful bruxa; Basil Eidenbenz (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Geralt’s friend from his youth; Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, a sorceress; and Mecia Simson (Britain and Ireland’s Next Top Model) as the preternaturally beautiful elf Francesca.

Henry Cavill in The Witcher season 2
Photo via Netflix

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X