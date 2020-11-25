Zachary Quinto, Harry Styles, Channing Tatum, and more Insta Snaps

Zachary Quinto/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Zachary Quinto six packs it up, Harry Styles for Vogue, Channing Tatum and his close up, and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
David Hernandez
Luke Evans
Dwayne Johnson
Liam Hemsworth
Ricky Martin
Channing Tatum
Vin Diesel
Jacob Artist
Andrew Neighbors
Harry Styles
Harry Shum Jr.
Zachary Quinto
FROM OUR PARTNERS
See Original | Powered by elink
THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE
Tags