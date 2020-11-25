Socialite Life
Zachary Quinto, Harry Styles, Channing Tatum, and more Insta Snaps
Zachary Quinto, Harry Styles, Channing Tatum, and more Insta Snaps

November 25, 2020
Zachary Quinto
Zachary Quinto/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Zachary Quinto six packs it up, Harry Styles for Vogue, Channing Tatum and his close up, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

David Hernandez

Luke Evans

Dwayne Johnson

Liam Hemsworth

Ricky Martin

Channing Tatum

Vin Diesel

Jacob Artist

Andrew Neighbors

Harry Styles

Harry Shum Jr.

Zachary Quinto

