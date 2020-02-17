50-Year-Old Jennifer Lopez Shares Sizzling Bikini Selfie: ‘Relaxed and Recharged’

On Sunday (February 16, 2020), Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram to share a jaw-dropping bikini photo.

In the pic, Lopez, 50, showed off her toned body in a simple white bikini that left little to the imagination.

“Relaxed and recharged,” she wrote in the caption.

The mother of two is known for her grueling fitness routines, the results of which were clearly on full display as she rocked a skimpy white bikini during a getaway.

And fans have officially lost their minds over the “unreal” photo, leaving thousands of comments in just a matter of moments.

“OH MY GOOOD! I am officially completely sure that you are 30 years old and have deceived humanity all this time,” one stunned fan wrote.

“Just when I was about to skip working out today,” another said.

Another exclaimed: “Ageless queen.”

The post came two weeks after Lopez offered an energetic halftime show at Super Bowl LIV alongside Shakira.

