A Ton Of Movies Are Being Affected Coronavirus, Check Out the Full List of the Films

The coronavirus is bringing any sort of mass gathering/workplace scenario to a screeching halt. Everything from the NBA season, DragRaceCon LA, Disneyland, NCAA tournaments and the list goes on and on and on.

At least 1,323 cases of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, have been confirmed in the United States Thursday as more events are canceled across the country.

Thirty-nine people have died in the U.S. At least 45 states, plus Washington, D.C., have confirmed cases.

The movie industry is being hit hard as well with a growing number of films whose release dates have been postponed.

Here is a list of delayed movies.

No Time To Die

“MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of No Time to Die will be postponed until November 2020.

Mulan

Disney is delaying Mulan’s release due to the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the world, according to Variety. There is no new release date at this time. The movie was originally scheduled to open on March 27th.

A Quiet Place Part II

A Quiet Place Part II is the latest movie to shift its release plans, as director John Krasinski announced on Instagram that the film will delay its release to the horror sequel amid the growing spread of the coronavirus around the globe.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Sony has pushed the worldwide release date of the family film Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway to August 7 over fears of the coronavirus after it was originally slated to start rolling out abroad at the end of this month

Fast and Furious 9

The release of the next Fast & Furious installment, “F9,” has been delayed from May 22 to now opening on April 2, 2021, likely spurred by the wave of movies shifting release dates due to the spread of coronavirus.

The Love Birds

Paramount has postponed the theatrical release of the Issa Rae-Kamail Nanjiani rom-com The Lovebirds, that was scheduled to hit theaters April 3. No new release date has been set as of yet.

Blue Story

Paramount also delayed the controversial UK gang film Blue Story, which was set for release on March 20, and this title joins the previously announced delays for the films MGM’s James Bond film No Time to Die and Sony’s Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.

The Artist’s Wife

Strand Releasing and Water’s End Productions delayed the limited release of the Bruce Dern and Lena Olin film The Artist’s Wife. The film was meant to open in New York on April 3 in Los Angeles on April 10 and in San Francisco on April 17. No new release date has been set.

The Truth

Hirokazu Kore-eda’s film The Truth from IFC Films will postpone its March 20 domestic release to now open at an unspecified date in summer 2020. The film is in both French and English starring Catherine Deneuve, Juliette Binoche and Ethan Hawke and has already opened in some overseas markets.

