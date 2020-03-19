Actress Evangeline Lilly Values Freedom, Won’t Self-Quarantine, Say’s ‘There’s Something Every Election Year’

Evangeline Lilly says it’s “business as usual” for her and her family, despite calls for social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ant-Man actress recently took to Instagram to tell her fans that she was still taking her kids to gymnastics camp.

She added that the kids are all washing their hands before going in, and that they’re all playing and enjoying themselves as usual.

Lilly posted a photo of her morning tea this week on Instagram with the caption, “Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing. #businessasusual.”

The 40-year-old mom of two not only is continuing to act as if nothing is wrong, sending her kids off to congregate with other children, she also revealed that she’s currently living with her dad who has stage 4 leukemia!

“I am also immune compromised at the moment,” Lilly also revealed in her response. “I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices.”

She’s not done yet.

Lilly called the virus nothing more than a “respiratory flu” and said, “Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law [sic] for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu,” she responded in another comment.

“It’s unnerving…Let’s be vigilant right now. And kind. Watchful and gracious — keeping a close eye on our leaders, making sure they don’t abuse this moment to steal away more freedoms and grab more power.”

“There’s ‘something’ every election year.”

