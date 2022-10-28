Socialite Life
Alex Sewell: Male Model Spotlight
Alex Sewell: Male Model Spotlight

by
October 28, 2022
Alex Sewall
Photo via Alex Sewall/Instagram

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you Alex Sewall.

Alex is repped by Soul Artist Management, d’management group, and Front Management. He has been featured in Lapalme Magazine, Victor Magazine, Vogue Mexico, Holiday Magazine, and more!

He played football in college and with the Cincinnati Bengals before being scouted to be a model.

Follow Alex Sewall on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: May 20, 1990
Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois

Height: 6’ 1/2”
Waist: 32″
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue-Green

Enjoy these photos and videos of Alex Sewall

