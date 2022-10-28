Socialite Life
Now Reading
Jennifer Coolidge was once ‘locked up’ by border control
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Jennifer Coolidge was once ‘locked up’ by border control

by
October 28, 2022
Jennifer Coolidge Los Angeles Season 2 Premiere Of HBO Original Series "The White Lotus" - Arrivals
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

 
Published by
BANG Showbiz English
 
 

Jennifer Coolidge was once “locked up” by border control.

The 61-year-old actress was travelling from the US to London when she had issues with her passport and found herself detained by customs in the airport only to be offered a choice of noodles or crisps after waiting for several hours.

She told Entertainment Weekly:” For some reason, [my passport], it wouldn’t scan right, and next thing you know customs is calling me over. Next thing you know, they’ve locked me up for nine hours in this little room. Hour seven, they came in and said, ‘Would you like noodles or chips?’ I did opt for the potato chips over the noodles. It didn’t go well after that.”

Meanwhile, the ‘Legally Blonde’ actress starred as Tanya McQuoid on the HBO series ‘The White Lotus’ – which follows a group of vacationers at a resort chain – since 2021 and recently revealed that she would “absolutely” love Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to join the cast for a guest appearance.

Asked if she would like to see the Duchess – who was an actress known as Meghan Markle prior to marrying Prince Harry in 2018 – she said: “I would absolutely [love] to see her! Absolutely! Meghan Markle? Yes, yes come on down!”

The ‘American Pie’ star won an Emmy for her portrayal of the eccentric socialite in ‘The White Lotus’ and admitted she was still “speechless” about her win as she teased that her character will have “some more problems” as the show moves from Hawaii to Italy for season two.

See Also
Sheryl Lee Ralph and Jennifer Coolidge Emmys
‘Succession’ and ‘Squid Game’ big winners at television’s Emmys

She said: “I’m still speechless about [the win]. Tanya was overwhelmed with grief in the first one and couldn’t really handle sort of putting her mother to rest but now I’m in Sicily and I’m there with my new husband but now I have some more problems.”

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top