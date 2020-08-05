Socialite Life
Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza Working on Who's the Boss? Sequel
Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza Working on Who’s the Boss? Sequel

by
August 5, 2020
WHO'S THE BOSS?
Photo by Columbia TriStar Television/ Courtesy: Everett Collection

Are you ready for some nostalgia? Who’s The Boss is coming back for a revival featuring at least two of the stars.

Deadline reports that the series is getting a sequel series with Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano on board to reprise their roles as Tony and Samantha Micelli.

The series was an icon of 1980s television and starred Danza as Tony, a former baseball pitcher who becomes housekeeper for divorced businesswoman Angela Bower (Judith Light) and her son Jonathan (Danny Pintauro).

WHO'S THE BOSS?

It ran from 1984 to 1992 and was a huge ratings hit, launching Danza and Milano to worldwide stardom. It spawned a spin-off, Living Dolls, which starred Leah Remini and Halle Berry but was canceled after one season.

The sequel series will take place 30 years after the events of the original series and, per Deadline, will follow Tony and his relationship with Samantha, “now a single mother, living in the house the original series was set in.”

WHO'S THE BOSS?
WHO’S THE BOSS? – gallery – Season One – 9/20/84 Former athlete Tony Micelli (Tony Danza)sought a better life for his daughter, Samantha (Alyssa Milano), by accepting the job as housekeeper for advertising executive Angela Bower (Judith Light, top left) and caretaker to her son, Jonathan (Danny Pintauro). Mona (Katherine Helmond) was Angela’s mother. (ABC/BOB D’AMICO) JUDITH LIGHT, DANNY PINTAURO, TONY DANZA, ALYSSA MILANO, KATHERINE HELMOND

Light and Pintauro are supportive of the series and it is hoped that their characters can be worked into the series. The other series regular, Katherine Helmond (Mona), passed away last year.


