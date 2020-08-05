Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza Working on Who’s the Boss? Sequel

Are you ready for some nostalgia? Who’s The Boss is coming back for a revival featuring at least two of the stars.
Deadline reports that the series is getting a sequel series with Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano on board to reprise their roles as Tony and Samantha Micelli.
The series was an icon of 1980s television and starred Danza as Tony, a former baseball pitcher who becomes housekeeper for divorced businesswoman Angela Bower (Judith Light) and her son Jonathan (Danny Pintauro).
It ran from 1984 to 1992 and was a huge ratings hit, launching Danza and Milano to worldwide stardom. It spawned a spin-off, Living Dolls, which starred Leah Remini and Halle Berry but was canceled after one season.
The sequel series will take place 30 years after the events of the original series and, per Deadline, will follow Tony and his relationship with Samantha, “now a single mother, living in the house the original series was set in.”
Light and Pintauro are supportive of the series and it is hoped that their characters can be worked into the series. The other series regular, Katherine Helmond (Mona), passed away last year.
