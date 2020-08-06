Alyssa Milano Reveals She Had COVID-19, Felt Like She ‘Was Dying’

Alyssa Milano has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies after testing negative for the virus itself.

The 47-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the results, including a screenshot of the data, as well as a photo of herself using a breathing machine while she was sick in April.

In an Instagram post she went into details as to how sick she felt:

This was me on April 2nd after being sick for 2 weeks. I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE.

After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab. I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying.

I will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life. Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)❤️

According to John Hopkins University, there have been 18.7 million coronavirus cases worldwide with 4.8 million of those being in the United States alone.

More than 700,000 deaths have been reported around the globe, with more than 158,000 of them in the US.

Milano’s post comes a day after it was confirmed that a Who’s the Boss? sequel series is in the works. The actress is set to reprise her role as Samantha Micelli, with Tony Danza also reprising his role as Sam’s dad, Tony.