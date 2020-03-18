Amanda Bynes Expecting First Child with Paul Michael

Actress Amanda Bynes has announced that she’s expecting a baby.

Taking to Instagram, Bynes shared an ultrasound snap with the caption: “Baby on board!”

The surprise baby news comes just one week after the couple confirmed they had called off their engagement.

The actress had originally informed her fans she was engaged to Paul Michael – who she met in rehab late last year – on Valentine’s Day. However, on March 8 Paul confirmed they had gone their separate ways.

Photo via Instagram

“Baby in the making,” Michael, who, whimsically, goes by “tatted818heavy” on the social network, wrote. Accompanying the ultrasound is the same pic of the couple that Bynes posted last week after their engagement ended.

Bynes, 33, and Michael seemingly broke up weeks after their engagement — which she announced over Valentine’s Day weekend — in early March. Bynes’ mother, Lynn Bynes, who currently controls the former actress’ finances and affairs, reportedly won’t legally permit her to marry Michael.

Bynes was then ordered into a psychiatric facility, which Michael later claimed was “a residential treatment, which is called inpatient,” but not a hospital.

Speaking exclusively to Page Six a week ago, Michael said that the pair are very much still together, claiming their Instagrams were hacked. “She’s doing really well, besides anxiety and trauma,” he said.

