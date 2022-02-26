Amanda Bynes files to end her 9-year conservatorship

Amanda Bynes is seeking to end her conservatorship after nearly a decade. The actress, who has long suffered from various mental health issues, has asked the court to terminate the conservatorship as she believed that her condition is “improved.”

The Easy A actress’ lawyer David A. Esquibias confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday, February 25, “Amanda wishes to terminate her conservatorship.” The attorney further shared that the former Nickelodeon star “believes her condition is improved and protection of the court is no longer necessary.”

Additionally, David told Page Six that Amanda “also filed a capacity declaration Tuesday, as California requires all conservatorship cases to have updated records about a conservatee’s mental state from their physician, psychologist or religious healing practitioner.” A hearing on the matter is scheduled for March 22.

Danielle Levitt/Paper Magazine

Amanda’s mother Lynn Bynes was granted temporary conservatorship over her daughter following a mental breakdown in August 2013. At the time, the “She’s the Man” star allegedly set fire to a driveway. Then in October 2014, Lynn regained conservatorship of her daughter.

Last September, a status report regarding Amanda’s health was filed and approved by a California court with the next update scheduled for January 2023. Contrary to reports at the time, Amanda’s attorney David explained that her conservatorship was “not extended” through 2023.

“It is open day today. A status report regarding her health and welfare was recently filed and approved by the court. By law, the next status report is due in two years,” David explained. “Her conservatorship will terminate when it is no longer convenient for Amanda.”

Amanda Bynes arrives at the Tao Nightclub at the Venetian Resort Hotel Casino during the club’s four-year anniversary party October 3, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Getty Images)

David went on to say that last April Amanda was also “doing great” ahead of her 35th birthday. “She lives by the beach, attends school and is enjoying meditation and Soul Cycle classes,” said the lawyer.

According to TMZ, Bynes’ parents fully support her move to end the conservatorship.

Amanda is repped by David A. Esquibias, and he told TMZ that Amanda’s move to pull the plug on her conservatorship is years in the making, starting long before the #FreeBritney movement grew vocal last year.

In response to Bynes’ court filing, Lynn’s lawyer Tamar Arminak told E! News, “Lynn is so incredibly proud of the progress Amanda has made over the last few years and is so excited about the next chapter in Amanda’s life. Based on the petition, and Amanda’s amazing progress, she completely supports Amanda’s request to terminate the conservatorship.”

THE LATEST ON SL