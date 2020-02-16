Amanda Bynes Is Engaged! Shows Off Ring on Instagram

Amanda Bynes announced in an Instagram photo on Friday that she’s engaged.

The actress is known for her Nickelodeon channel and teen movie classics had posted an image to Instagram on Friday announcing her engagement to the love of her life. She posted another photo on Saturday of herself and “Lover.”

The Valentine’s Day post of her and her fiancé’s hands show both wearing rings, hers featuring a big, fat rectangular-cut diamond. He had a simple, sleek gold band.

“Engaged to tha love of my life,” Bynes, 33, says in the caption. The social media post had more than 34,000 likes Saturday afternoon.

Bynes has maintained a low profile after enrolling in the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise. She subsequently went to a sober living facility, and later opened up to Paper magazine about her struggles. (Bynes has been acting since the age of seven, and went through a troubling downfall in 2014.)

“I just had no purpose in life,” she reflected in 2018. “I’d been working my whole life and [then] I was doing nothing. I had a lot of time on my hands and I would ‘wake and bake’ and literally be stoned all day long.”

From Our Partners

WATCH: The Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Is Here! [ OMG BLOG ]

Season 4 Trailer Is Here! [ ] Wendy Williams Issues Tearful Apology After Telling Gay Men to ‘Stop Wearing Our Skirts and Heels’: WATCH [ Towleroad ]

Issues Tearful Apology After Telling Gay Men to ‘Stop Wearing Our Skirts and Heels’: WATCH [ ] Elvis Biopic Gets Primary Cast! [ Evil Beet Gossip ]

Biopic Gets Primary Cast! [ ] Miley Cyrus Is Wearing a Scarf [ Go Fug Yourself ]

Is Wearing a Scarf [ ] Russell Crowe Is Hiding Out Until He Loses Weight, He’s “Embarrassed” at His Weight Gain [ Celebitchy ]

Is Hiding Out Until He Loses Weight, He’s “Embarrassed” at His Weight Gain [ ] Relive Robbie Williams ‘s Cover Shoot to Celebrate His 46th Birthday [ Kenneth in the 212 ]

‘s Cover Shoot to Celebrate His 46th Birthday [ ] Happy Gay Valentine’s Day! [Boy Culture]

New in the SL Shop

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.