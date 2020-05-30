Andy Cohen Reveals He Had to Re-Home Wacha After ‘Incident’

After nearly seven years of companionship, Andy Cohen revealed on Friday that he’s re-homed his beloved dog, Wacha.

The Bravo host made the heart-wrenching announcement in a lengthy Instagram post, attaching a video of he and Wacha playing together.

“As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy. He is my pride and joy. When he came into my life, my world changed. Over the nearly seven years that I’ve been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression. No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted,” he wrote. “After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him. Keeping him here could be catastrophic for [son] Ben and worse for Wacha.”

The Watch What Happens Live host didn’t detail when exactly he re-homed Wacha, but said he “put off sharing this news as long as I could.” Wacha’s new family, Andy quickly noted, is known to the dog.

“The good news is that he now has a permanent home with his second family, in the place he lived every single time I went out of town. He is thriving. We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone,” Andy wrote. “I miss his weight on top of me first thing in the morning. I miss him waiting for me in front of the shower. And I miss the sound of his paws on the floor when I come home.”

“My dog changed me. He opened me up to love.. to caring… and ultimately to having a family,” Andy said. “When I think of him – let’s be honest, when don’t I think of him – it’s with the clarity that we were meant to come into each other’s lives exactly when we did, and that he’s happy, which gives me peace of mind. We did rescue each other. Thank you, Wacha.”

More than four weeks ago, Cohen confirmed that his dog in Connecticut. A picture of Wacha standing on a dog bed, captioned “A rainy day in CT” was shared on the verified Instagram account devoted to the dog. Cohen himself replied to the post, writing “Miss you!”

