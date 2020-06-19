Socialite Life
Now Reading
Angelina Jolie Reveals the Reason Why She Split From Brad Pitt
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Angelina Jolie Reveals the Reason Why She Split From Brad Pitt

by
June 19, 2020
Angelina Jolie Visits The United Nations
Photo by Getty Images

For the first time Angelina Jolie is opening up about her divorce from Brad Pitt and the effect it’s had on their kids.

In an interview with Vogue, the actress and humanitarian spoke about the joys and differences in the journey of her family. While opening up about the process of adopting Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, she is asked about how her split from husband Brad Pitt has affected all of her children in recent years.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the Inglourious Basterds Premiere - 2009 Cannes Film Festival
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the Inglourious Basterds Premiere held at the Palais Des Festivals during the 62nd International Cannes Film Festival on May 20th, 2009 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

“I separated for the wellbeing of my family,” Angelina confessed in a rare statement about their split.

READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Brad Pitt News

“It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds.”

“In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”

Angelina Jolie "The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind" Special Screening, Hosted by Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie with children Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt attend “The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind” Special Screening at Crosby Street Hotel on February 25, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jolie was speaking ahead of World Refugee Day on June 20, 2020 and spoke of her experiences raising children from different backgrounds.

READ MORE: Check Out the Latest Angelina Jolie News

She explained that she made sure that “adoption” and “orphanage” are “positive words in our home.”

See Also
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton
About Those Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Feud Rumors— Morning Brief

She continued: “All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours. When they are from another race and foreign land that mystery, that gift, is so full.”

Angelina Jolie World Premiere Of Disney's ‚ÄúMaleficent: Mistress Of Evil" - Red Carpet
Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Narley Jolie-Pitt and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt arrive at the premiere of Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil” at the El Capitan Theatre on September 30, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

“For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from. They have roots that you do not. Honor them. Learn from them.”

“It’s the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world, you are entering each other’s worlds.”

You can read the full interview with Angelina Jolie at Vogue.com.

MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

loading videos
Loading Videos...

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ Singer Leona Lewis shares her story of racism in the UK. [OMG BLOG]

★ Meet 90-year-old Kenneth Felts who just came out. Welcome to the family, Kenneth! [Towleroad]

The Weekend is selling his Hidden Hills mansion and it features an absolutely killer wine cellar. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Eurovision star Dan Stevens on playing a Russian contestant with a big secret. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ How has Arnold Schwarzenegger spent his time during the pandemic? [Go Fug Yourself]

Taylor Swift wants Juneteenth to be a national holiday and she gave her staff the day off. [Celebitchy]

Matt Gaetz trots out his surprise son Nestor on Tucker Carlson‘s show. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X