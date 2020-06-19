For the first time Angelina Jolie is opening up about her divorce from Brad Pitt and the effect it’s had on their kids.
In an interview with Vogue, the actress and humanitarian spoke about the joys and differences in the journey of her family. While opening up about the process of adopting Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, she is asked about how her split from husband Brad Pitt has affected all of her children in recent years.
“I separated for the wellbeing of my family,” Angelina confessed in a rare statement about their split.
“It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds.”
“In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”
Jolie was speaking ahead of World Refugee Day on June 20, 2020 and spoke of her experiences raising children from different backgrounds.
She explained that she made sure that “adoption” and “orphanage” are “positive words in our home.”
She continued: “All adopted children come with a beautiful mystery of a world that is meeting yours. When they are from another race and foreign land that mystery, that gift, is so full.”
“For them, they must never lose touch with where they came from. They have roots that you do not. Honor them. Learn from them.”
“It’s the most amazing journey to share. They are not entering your world, you are entering each other’s worlds.”
You can read the full interview with Angelina Jolie at Vogue.com.
