Ariana Grande’s new album Positions is here! — LISTEN

Ariana Grande has blessed the world in these trying times with her sixth studio album, Positions!

This is Ariana’s third album that has released in the past three years, following Sweetener (2018) and Thank U, Next (2019), and whose first single was also titled “Positions.”

Positions featured collaborations with The Weeknd, Doja Cat and Ty Dolla $ign. The “Blinding Lights” hitmaker features on the track “Off The Table,” Doja is on “Motive,” and Ty collaborated with Ariana on a song named “Safety Net.”

Gone is Grande’s innocence. She is fearless and unapologetic and all grown up; Grande isn’t vulnerable but explicit, as on the tongue-in-cheek track “34+35” and the self-explanatory “shut up.” Her lyrics are simple, honest, flippant and full of desire all at once.

Listen to Positions below