Brad Pitt’s Lawyers Accuse Angelina Jolie Of Trying To Stall Divorce
August 14, 2020
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 33rd Deauville Film Festival : The Assassination Of Jesse James - Premiere
Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images

Brad Pitt‘s legal team has filed papers against Angelina Jolie‘s request for the replacement of private judge John W. Ouderkirk from the ex-couple’s ongoing divorce case.

According to court documents Jolie claims the private judge presiding over their divorce case does not have her best interests.

In court documents, the actress reportedly filed a request asking for Judge John W. Ouderkirk to be removed from her case because Ouderkirk “failed to make timely mandatory disclosures of ongoing business and professional relationships between himself” and Pitt’s attorneys.

Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Arrive In Japan
Photo by Junko Kimura/Getty Images

But Pitt’s legal team slammed the filing arguing the move “a thinly-veiled attempt by Jolie to delay the adjudication of long-pending custody issues in this case.”

The actress believes not being made aware of other cases Judge Ouderkirk has been working on involving Pitt’s lawyers leaves him “biased” while Pitt fired back saying Ouderkirk did, in fact, disclose his prior work and argues her filing was a “Hail Mary” stall-tactic, an attempt to delay their scheduled custody trial set for October.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Premiere Of FilmDistrict's "In The Land Of Blood And Honey" - Arrivals
Getty Images

“Unfortunately, the individuals hurt most by Jolie’s transparently tactical gambit are the parties’ own children, who continue to be deprived of a final resolution to these custody issues,” the documents read.

Jennifer Aniston Elle
Jennifer Aniston Calls Marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux ‘Very Successful’ — Morning Brief

“All Brad wants is to be a present dad and co-parent with Angelina,” a source revealed to UsWeekly.

Come on Angie, get this wrapped up!

