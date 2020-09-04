Socialite Life
Now Reading
Brie Larson Turned Down Captain Marvel Role, Twice
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Brie Larson Turned Down Captain Marvel Role, Twice

by
September 4, 2020
Brie Larson Marvel Studios "Captain Marvel" Premiere - Arrivals
Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Brie Larson is once again opening up about her failed auditions in an Audition Storytime Part 2 video on her YouTube channel.

Larson explained she was shooting Kong: Skull Island when Marvel got in touch about playing the part of Captain Marvel.

She said she originally thought, Oh, I can’t do that. I have too much anxiety. That’s too much for me. I don’t think I could handle that.

Brie Larson World Premiere Of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures "Avengers: Endgame" - Red Carpet
Photo by Getty Images

They then called a couple of months later; she politely declined again.

“I’m too much of an introvert. That’s way too big of a thing for me,” she recalled thinking at the time. “It was beyond my comprehension.”

Larson said she eventually had a meeting with them and was “very moved by what they were trying to achieve, with what they were talking about. It felt very progressive.”

See Also
Carmen Carrera
Carmen Carrera — The Socialite Life Interview

Brie Larson Los Angeles World Premiere Of Marvel Studios' "Captain Marvel"
Photo by Getty Images

“I was very surprised by the way that they were talking about feminism and the way they were handling it,” Larson continued. “They were, like, all female writers. Female director. Going to have as many female voices in this as possible.”

After the meeting, Brie felt excited about Carol’s story and she believed in the role. She recalled standing in her dining room, having a moment of recognition, like, “Oh my god, I’m gonna do this.”

Watch Brie Larson’s Audition Storytime Part 2

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

★ In the meeting of the JoJo’s, JoJo Siwa and JoJo talk growing up in the entertainment industry. [OMG BLOG]

★ She’s back! Kelly (of “Shoes” fame) is back with “Masks.” Watch the video now! [Towleroad]

Marie Osmond is leaving The Talk after one season. [Evil Beet Gossip]

Anderson Cooper vows revenge on Andy Cohen for posting shirtless pics. [Curt and Frank]

★ Welcome to the Watt Family Shed. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Many hats were worn to the various Duran Duran weddings over the years. [Go Fug Yourself]

Jared Kushner‘s brother’s wife Karlie Kloss will appear at a Biden-Harris campaign event. [Celebitchy]

★ A very happy birthday to Costas Mandylor. [Boy Culture]

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X