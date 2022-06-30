Cameron Diaz coming out of retirement for first film role in 8 years

Published by

BANG Showbiz English

Cameron Diaz is coming out of acting retirement to star in her first film role for eight years.

The 49-year-old star has joined the cast of Netflix action-comedy ‘Back in Action’ alongside Jamie Foxx, who confirmed the news by sharing the audio from a phone call he had with the actress.

Diaz wrote on her Instagram Stories: “Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!!! I can’t frickin wait it’s gonna be a blast!”

During the call, Foxx – who worked with Diaz on 1999 motion picture ‘Any Given Sunday’ and 2014’s ‘Annie’, which was her last movie role – brought in American football legend Tom Brady to give the star some tips on how to “un-retire”, after he quit the NFL earlier this year before backtracking on his decision six weeks later.

Brady said: “I was talking to Jamie and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire.

“I’m relatively successful at un-retiring.”

Diaz replied: “Haha. Honestly … exactly what I needed.”

Foxx then said: “Well guys, I’m gonna jump off and let you guys chat it up.”

Brady added: “Perfect, we’ll take it from here.”

Foxx – who will executive produce the film – also tweeted: “Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! (sic)”

Seth Gordon is to direct the movie, but plot details are yet to be confirmed.

Diaz became a household name after starring opposite Jim Carrey in 1994 movie ‘The Mask’, and she went on to star in several films including ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’, ‘There’s Something About Mary’, ‘Charlie’s Angels’, ‘Shrek’, and ‘Bad Teacher’.