Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness star Carole Baskin has come out as bisexual. In a new interview with Pink News, Baskin said, “I have always considered myself to be bisexual.”

“Even though I’ve never had a wife, I could just easily have a wife as a husband,” said Baskin. “I was always very male-oriented in the things I did … I never had any mothering instincts or anything, you know, I never played with dolls. And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on.”

She also shared that she started exploring her sexuality back in the ’80s. At the time, she was engaged to a psychologist who was working with HIV patients in the LGBTQ community. “But it was during the ’80s that I discovered that through dealing with the LGBT+ community that I [realized] I had just as equal feelings for women as I did for men,” she explained.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant also didn’t believe in gender differences. “As far as the way I feel about us, I think we are all one and I just don’t see us as being different genders or different colors or anything,” the 59-year-old divulged.

In the interview, she also blasted her nemesis Joseph Maldonado-Passage a.k.a. Joe Exotic, who openly identifies as gay. Calling him “an embarrassment to the human community,” Carole added, “It’s not a matter of what your sexuality is, this man is just a deviant in the way that he treats human life and animal life.”

Baskin is married to husband Howard, her third husband, whom she married in 2004. Her second husband, Don Lewis, mysteriously disappeared in 1997.