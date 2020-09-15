Actor Paul Rudd just released a cringe-worthy PSA about wearing masks. And make no mistake, it’s painful to watch. That said, it is hilarious.
In a new PSA for New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, the Clueless heartthrob turned anti-aging American icon, uses pop culture to implore millennials (and others) to practice good social hygiene.
“Get this, a lot of COVID is transmitted by us millennials,” said Rudd in mock-surprise.
“Few days ago I was talking on the iPhone with my homie Governor Cuomo about how us millennials need to wear a mask,” Rudd says in the video. “He’s like, ‘Paul, you gotta help, what are you like, 26?’ And I didn’t correct him.”
He goes on to say he gets that “Yas queens like ourselves, we want to go to bars, we want to drink, hook up and do our Tik Toks, I get it,” but that “masks protect you and your dank squad.”
“Now that’s thicc,” he adds, nonsensically.
“Masks — they’re totally beast,” continues Rudd, while using millennial jargon. “So slide that into your DMs and Twitch it.”
Watch the Paul Rudd PSA below
