New York health authorities are said to be investigating a charity concert in the Hamptons, which included performances by the Goldman Sachs chief, David Solomon, and the Chainsmokers, over what Governor Andrew Cuomo called “egregious” social distancing violations.
The drive-in event, Safe & Sound, had space for about 600 cars and was held in Southampton village on Saturday (July 25, 2020). It was the first in a series of concerts planned for the US, according to the organizers’ website.
Tickets cost up to $25,000, according to Billboard.
In footage that appeared to have been filmed by the Chainsmokers themselves on social media, hundreds of fans were shown standing in close proximity to each other.
Chain smoking has always been bad for your health.
Southampton’s mayor, Jesse Warren, hosted the event. Solomon, who goes by the DJ name D-Sol, performed for an hour at a 100-acre sculpture park. “The group that put this together did an incredible job in a difficult environment,” he told Bloomberg News.
However, the New York governor condemned the gig.
“Videos from a concert held in Southampton on Saturday show egregious social distancing violations,” Cuomo tweeted. “I am appalled.”
Some of the reported 2,000 attendees also spoke with BuzzFeed News and said they felt safe during the concert, that there were dividers separating sections and that people were social distancing properly.
In a blistering letter addressed to the supervisor of the town of Southampton, where the concert was held, New York’s health commissioner, Howard A. Zucker, wrote that he was “greatly disturbed” by reports that showed thousands of people standing close together and “generally not adhering to social-distancing guidance.”
“I am at a loss as to how the Town of Southampton could have issued a permit for such an event, how they believed it was legal and not an obvious public health threat,” Dr. Zucker wrote.
In happier Chainsmoker news, band member Drew Taggert is reportedly dating Chantel Jeffries.
THE LATEST
- Chainsmokers Hamptons Concert Under Investigation for ‘Egregious Social Distancing Violations’
- Ellen DeGeneres’ Show Being Investigated Over Alleged Toxic Culture
- Kim Kardashian in Tears During Reunion With Kanye West in Wyoming
- Megan Thee Stallion on Shooting Incident: ‘The Worst Experience of My Life’
- Dua Lipa Announces Madonna and Missy Elliot to Collaborate on “Levitating’ Remix
- Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Welcome Baby Girl
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Look! It’s Orlando Bloom‘s bare bottom! [OMG BLOG]
★ Max Parker and Kris Mochrie, who play brothers Luke and Lee Posner on the long-running British soap Emmerdale, are dating in real life. [Towleroad]
★ Andy Dick falls off the wagon in odd video. [Evil Beet Gossip]
★ Antoni Porowski took to Instagram yesterday to share a photo of his new buzzed (and jacked up) look. [Curt and Frank]
★ John Cena makes the case for not spreading pandemic misinformation while stripping. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Joey King‘s got the looks for her Kissing Booth promo tour! [Go Fug Yourself]
★ For those still saying masks do nothing or are part of the problem, just show them comic Jonathan Pie‘s commentary. [Boy Culture]
★ Melania Trump announced plans to redesign the White House Rose Garden. [Celebitchy]