Celebrity

Channing Tatum and Jessie J Can’t Seem to Quit One Another

By Miu von Furstenberg
Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Republic Records
After splitting up for a second time, Channing Tatum and Jessie J are back together. At least for a motorcycle ride.

The pair were photographed leaving her Los Angeles home for a motorcycle ride.

To fuel more reconciliation rumors, Channing was seen stepping out of Jessie’s home to sign some documents. It’s a big sign that they are quarantining together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sightings come just days after Jessie showed him some love on social media on his 40th birthday. She wrote on Instagram, “Happy 40th Birthday to this special man right here. You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful we met.”

In another post, Jessie tagged Channing on Instagram, writing, “Keep living your BEST life.”

Jessie J and Tatum first got together in October 2018, before splitting in December 2019. They reconciled in January 2019, and then broke up again in April.

“The same issues were still popping up,” a source close to Tatum told E! News after their most recent split. “They love and care about each other”.

“They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on,” another source confirmed to People. “It’s totally amicable.”

