Actor Charlie Carver Felt Unsafe At School For Being Gay

Charlie Carver, the former Desperate Housewives and Teen Wolf star, who will be featuring the upcoming movie The Batman, admitted in a recent speech that he felt unsafe at school due to his sexual orientation.

The 31-year-old came out publicly back in 2016 via an Instagram post, and spoke of how is has been doing since then in his acceptance speech video for the GLSEN Gamechanger Award. The organization is dedicated to creating safe and inclusive schools for LGBTQ students.

He said, “There was just this abiding sense that school wasn’t safe or more than anything, if I let my guard down and if I fully relaxed into a state of belonging that something swift and terrible would come and find me.”

Charlie Carver attends a DJ night hosted by Vanity Fair, L’Oreal Paris, & Hailee Steinfeld at Palihouse Holloway on February 26, 2016 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

“And I recognize now that that thing I was so afraid of, the thing I was sort of running from and trying to manage, was my own shame. LGBTQ kids really suffer from the shaming they interject on the internet, often at school and sadly sometimes at home and it affects them for the rest of their lives.”

“But I believe LGBTQ people are resilient and in some ways particularly special. I think we seem inherently capable at thinking compassionately, acting courageously, working creatively and living in community. But those essential qualities can really only emerge in an affirmative, safe and encouraging environment.”

Watch Charlie Carver’s 2020 GLSEN Respect Everywhere speech below.

