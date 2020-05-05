Celebrity

Chris Evans Gives His Dog a Disastrous Haircut During Quarantine

By Michael Prieve
Photo via Chris Evans/Twitter
0 70

Put down your sheers, Chris Evans!

Evans, 38, posted proof of the worst dog haircut ever on Twitter Monday, showing Dodger’s destroyed coat as the dog mercifully looked in another direction.

“It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals,” Evans wrote, adding, “He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great.”

Related
Celebrity

Chris Evans Joins Instagram and Announces Virtual Avengers Charity Reunion

Celebrity

Chris Evans, John Krasinski, and Rachel Dratch Represent Boston in ‘Smaht Pahk’ Super Bowl Ad

Evans made it clear that he (and Dodger) thought Evans was up to the clipper task.

“I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it,” Evans wrote.

Hopefully, Dodger will be able to forgive the Captain America actor, who adopted him from a shelter in 2015.

Related
Celebrity

Chris Evans’ A Starting Point Project Only Left Him With One Hour of Nightly Sleep

Entertainment

Chris Evans, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and More Stars Cover W Magazine’s Best Performances 2020 Issue

Evans obviously loves his the little guy, so I’m hoping Dodger will be quick to forgive him.

Check out more celebrity news below!

loading videos
Loading Videos...
Related
Celebrity

Chris Evans Bought His Dog a Knives Out Sweater for Christmas

Celebrity

Red Carpet Recap: Robert Pattinson, Rami Malek, Lil Nas X, Tyler Cameron and More!

From Our Partners

★ OMG, It’s Angelo Baladamenti’s Twin Peaks Theme Covered by the Cats & Friends Choir [OMG BLOG]

Jim Parsons Takes Apart His ‘Dance of the Seven Veils’ Scene from Hollywood — WATCH [Towleroad]

Dog the Bounty Hunter Engaged [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Let’s See What The Met Gala Looked Like 19 Years Ago [Go Fug Yourself]

Halle Berry on homeschooling: “They’re Really Just Not Learning Anything and It’s Hard” [Celebitchy]

★ You Must Watch Netflix‘s A Secret Love, Especially if You’re in the Mood for a Good Cry [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Fleshback: Antony Hamilton, Uncovered [Boy Culture]

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Channing Tatum and Jessie J Can’t Seem to Quit One…

Anderson Cooper Welcome’s Son Wyatt Morgan Cooper

Kristin Cavallari Claims Jay Cutler Blocking Her From Buying…

Follow Us @socialitelife

X