Chris Evans Gives His Dog a Disastrous Haircut During Quarantine

Put down your sheers, Chris Evans!

Evans, 38, posted proof of the worst dog haircut ever on Twitter Monday, showing Dodger’s destroyed coat as the dog mercifully looked in another direction.

“It went so wrong, so fast. I guess some things are better left to the professionals,” Evans wrote, adding, “He hasn’t seen a mirror yet. I told him it looks great.”

Evans made it clear that he (and Dodger) thought Evans was up to the clipper task.

“I assured him I knew what I was doing. He seemed skeptical at first, but with the help of a few treats, I talked him into it,” Evans wrote.

Hopefully, Dodger will be able to forgive the Captain America actor, who adopted him from a shelter in 2015.

Evans obviously loves his the little guy, so I’m hoping Dodger will be quick to forgive him.

“I’ve been watching you sleep for the last hour trying to organize my thoughts. I’m not sure how to say this so I’m just gonna come right out with it. Why the f*ck do we never go to the dog park anymore??? Also wake the hell up, I’m starving” pic.twitter.com/Ix8Yw61Vit — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 12, 2020

