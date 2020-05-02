Chris Evans Joins Instagram and Announces Virtual Avengers Charity Reunion

Chris Evans finally gave in and made his Instagram debut on Friday (May 01, 2020).

The Captain America star, 38, made his profile on the photo-video sharing platform, with his first post being for a good cause – the All In Challenge, for which he was called on by his Avengers: Endgame costar Chris Pratt.

With the challenge, Evans is letting his lucky fans get a chance of hanging out virtually with the actor as well as five of his friends from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“You and two friends are invited to a virtual game night with Chris Evans. Other attendees on the list defending their board-game thrones are Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner,” the All In Challenge website reads.

Evans further nominated Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie and Billy Porter to take up the challenge.

To enter the competition, you can donate $10 for 10 chances to win, $25 dollars for 25 chances, $50 dollars for 50 chances, and $100 dollars for 100 chances.

You can make your donations on the charity’s official website here.

Check out Chris Evans’ first Instagram post below.

