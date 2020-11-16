Chris Evans breaks out his iconic Knives Out sweater for a playdate with Aly Raisman and her puppy

Yes, Chris Evans knows how to rock a cable knit sweater, and no, he does not have a new puppy. Chris Evans and Aly Raisman enjoyed a doggy playdate as Evans’ Dodger enjoyed an “energetic”outing with the Olympic gold medalist’s puppy Mylo on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Raisman shared a few video on social media showcasing the outing. In one of the videos you can hear Evans say “gentle, be gentle.”

The 39-year-old actor turned to his Instagram Story feed on Sunday, November 15, 2020 to share a clip of him holding Mylo in his arm and kissing the pup while John Parr’s 1985 song “St. Elmo’s Fire (Man in Motion)” played in the background. “Dodger had a very energetic play date,” he wrote alongside a video that showed the dog canines running around outside.

“Too bad his charm didn’t work on me,” Evans joked alongside a second video, which showed him cuddling up with Mylo.

CHRIS EVANS IN A CABLE KNIT SWEATER CUDDLING A PUPPY I REPEAT CHRIS EVANS IN A CABLE KNIT SWEATER CUDDLING A PUPPY pic.twitter.com/J2yTZ2qSm2 — h (@drysdaIes) November 15, 2020

Raisman adopted lil’ Mylo back in October. “Meet Mylo. I rescued Mylo yesterday from Heart of RI shelter,” she wrote on Halloween, alongside some photos and video of her puppy. “He was born on July 16, 2020. I’m so excited to be his mom. I’ve already cried a few times because I feel so lucky. He’s currently napping on my chest. I can’t wait to get to know him.”

Evans also rescued his buddy, Dodger, back in 2017. “When I first saw him in the shelter, I just said, ‘Oh man, that looks like Dodger from Oliver & Company,” he told Jimmy Kimmel last month. “After I decided I was taking him home with me, I went through the process of thinking of other names, and I just couldn’t get off Dodger. So, I said, ‘I’m not going to overthink this one.'”