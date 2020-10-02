Chrissy Teigen’s Mom’s Heartbreaking Message After Daughter’s Pregnancy Loss

Chrissy Teigen‘s mother Vilailuck Teigen has posted a touching tribute as she’s still mourning the loss of her grandson.

Yesterday (October 01, 2020), Vilailuck shared a heartbreaking video and photos of what was possibly her final moments with the newborn baby.

A weeping Vilailuckout said something to the child, who was being held by a nurse. A man behind the camera, possibly John Legend, was heard saying, “It’s okay,” to comfort Chrissy’s mom, before she touched and kissed the baby.

In the two photos Vilailuck posted, she was seen holding the tiny baby, who was covered in white cloth, while sitting in a couch. She couldn’t hide her pain over the baby’s struggles in her eyes. “My heart aches love you so much baby Jack,” the grieving grandma wrote in the caption.

Chrissy revealed she lost her baby on Wednesday, September 30 after days of hospitalization due to pregnancy complications. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” she wrote in the emotional post. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The couple named their baby Jack, with the model noting that they didn’t usually decide on a name for their babies until they left the hospital after they’re born. “But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us,” Chrissy shared.

