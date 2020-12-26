Socialite Life
Ariana Grande and fiancé Dalton Gomez send gifts and meals to children’s hospitals for the holidays
Ariana Grande and fiancé Dalton Gomez send gifts and meals to children’s hospitals for the holidays

by
December 26, 2020
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez
Ariana Grande/Instagram

In today’s QuickiesAriana Grande, Dalton Gomez, Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Kim Kardashian, Beyonce, Alex Winter, Kevin Spacey, Shia LaBeouf, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Ariana Grande is giving back this holiday season, with a little help from fiancé Dalton Gomez!

The lovebirds recently spread some holiday cheer by sending gifts, pizza, meals and more to children’s hospitals in Los Angeles and in the U.K. Grande and her team hand-picked gifts for each age and developmental level across both UCLAMCH campuses in Westwood and Santa Monica, California.

“We’re just really blown away by Ariana’s generosity,” UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital tells ET. “Because we treat so many different ages and a spectrum of unique needs, she was very deliberate and intentional in making sure every child and family was taken care of.”

Mariah Carey Hand And Footprint Ceremony
Mariah Carey Is Not an ATM With a Wig on, Mandy Moore Pregnant With First Child, the Da Vinki Twins, Why Denise Richards Really Shouted 'Bravo, Bravo, F**king Bravo, and More

On Wednesday, UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital also shared a few pics to Instagram of some of the gifts their patients received from the newly engaged couple.

