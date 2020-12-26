Tom Ellis, Ryan Phillippe, Sam Asghari and more Insta Snaps

Tom Ellis/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Ryan Phillippe rocking a holiday sweater, Tom Ellis is looking festive, Sam Asghari brings out the ho, ho, ho’s and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Ronen Rubinstein
David Hernandez
Sam Heughan
Tom Ellis
Travis Wall
Dyllon Burnside
Ryan Phillippe
Luke Evans
Armie Hammer
Lil Nas X
Maluma
Justin Theroux and Mark Ronson
Ed Westwick
Sam Asghari
FROM OUR PARTNERS
See Original | Powered by elink
THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE
Tags