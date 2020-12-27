Dua Lupa‘s boyfriend, and Gigi and Bella Hadid‘s brother, Anwar Hadid, has come out publicly as an anti-vaxxer. No word on if the women in his life feel the same.

During an Instagram Q&A with fans over the weekend Hadid was asked by a fan if he would take the vaccine, and he responded, “absolutely not.” Another fan followed up with the logical question, “Why are you anti vax?”

He responded, “Either I just don’t get it or I get it and go willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unaturally, our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think [sic].”

Anwar Hadid walks the runway at Prabal Gurung show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on September 9, 2018 in New York City.

Anwar was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, shortly after his mother and sister, Bella, contracted the disease.

The International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society defined Lyme disease as: a bacterial infection caused by several members of the Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria and transmitted by the bite of an infected blacklegged tick.

Nearly one million cases of coronavirus and 36,000 deaths have been documented in New York, where Anwar and girlfriend Dua Lipa are currently based.

Anwar Hadid during the David Jones Spring Summer 18 Collections Launch at Fox Studios on August 8, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.

To date, the United States has recorded 18million cases and 330,000 deaths, while global deaths are slowly nearing two million.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were recently approved and introduced in the United States, with more than 94 percent effectiveness rate battling COVID-19 after the second dose is administered.

