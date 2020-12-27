Socialite Life
Now Reading
Anwar Hadid is an anti-vaxxer, won’t be getting the COVID-19 vaccine
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Anwar Hadid is an anti-vaxxer, won’t be getting the COVID-19 vaccine

by
December 27, 2020
Anwar Hadid David Jones Spring Summer 18 Collections Launch - Arrivals
Getty Images

Dua Lupa‘s boyfriend, and Gigi and Bella Hadid‘s brother, Anwar Hadid, has come out publicly as an anti-vaxxer. No word on if the women in his life feel the same.

During an Instagram Q&A with fans over the weekend Hadid was asked by a fan if he would take the vaccine, and he responded, “absolutely not.” Another fan followed up with the logical question, “Why are you anti vax?”

He responded, “Either I just don’t get it or I get it and go willing heal from it and get antibodies rather than do that process unaturally, our bodies are made by the creator to do way more than we think [sic].”

Anwar Hadid Prabal Gurung - Runway - September 2018 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
Anwar Hadid walks the runway at Prabal Gurung show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on September 9, 2018 in New York City.

Anwar was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, shortly after his mother and sister, Bella, contracted the disease.

The International Lyme and Associated Diseases Society defined Lyme disease as: a bacterial infection caused by several members of the Borrelia burgdorferi bacteria and transmitted by the bite of an infected blacklegged tick.

Nearly one million cases of coronavirus and 36,000 deaths have been documented in New York, where Anwar and girlfriend Dua Lipa are currently based.

See Also
Jennifer Aniston Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "Wanderlust" - Arrivals
Jennifer Aniston Implores You to Wear a Mask

Anwar Hadid David Jones Spring Summer 18 Collections Launch - Runway Show
Anwar Hadid during the David Jones Spring Summer 18 Collections Launch at Fox Studios on August 8, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.

To date, the United States has recorded 18million cases and 330,000 deaths, while global deaths are slowly nearing two million.

The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were recently approved and introduced in the United States, with more than 94 percent effectiveness rate battling COVID-19 after the second dose is administered.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Meet Instagram Hottie Trevor Bell

Jamie Dornan’s children truly hate his singing — WATCH

The Week in Drag – Christmas leftovers from Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie, Katya, and Nicole Paige Brooks, spread cheer and the season 13 queens remember their first time

Anwar Hadid is an anti-vaxxer, won’t be getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Tom Ellis, Ryan Phillippe, Sam Asghari and more Insta Snaps

Ariana Grande and fiancé Dalton Gomez send gifts and meals to children’s hospitals for the holidays

OMG: Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr’s Christmas wishes – WATCH

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X