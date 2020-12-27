Hello, hello, hello! Welcome to the last Week in Drag of 2020! Before the holidays are over, there are still a few seasonal treats we have yet to share in our stocking featuring some of your favorite queens and we’ve got more from the queens of season 13. Catch up with the queens in our roundup!

Three Drag Race alums – Coco Montrese, Kahanna Montrese and Alexis Mateo share their thoughts about the queens of season 13 and critique their ru-veal looks with a special guest – fellow Vegas performer and current queen-testant Elliott.

Yuhua Hamasaki watches the “Meet the Queens” videos and reacts to the 13 latest members of the Drag Race family in “Review with a Yu” (title blessed by Miz Cracker.)

Of course, no ru-veal would be complete without Raven and Raja “tooting” and “booting” the queen’s promo looks. Check out what they had to say about the season 13 cast on the return of “Fashion Photo Ruview.”

Get to know the 13 new queens a little better as they share selfies and share their memories of their first time in drag.

Trixie Mattel has brought us some fabulous transformations through the magic of makeup and, this time, she ventures into the realm of special effects makeup. She recruits Alcome Company and current Saturday Night Live makeup artist Kyle Krueger to turn her into Jolly Old Saint Nick. The result is nothing short of magical.

Speaking of magical, Trixie and Katya watch the new Netflix holiday movie Christmas on the Square on “I Like to Watch.” Queens, Dolly Parton, Jenifer Lewis AND Christine Baranski? This video is a must-watch (and so is the movie for a super sweet holiday treat.)

Some people are lonely during the holiday season, and Trixie and Katya are here to show you that you are not alone – as they tackle the topic of loneliness on this week’s episode of “UNHhhh.” They also help a fan deal with social awkwardness and give a shout out to (one of the best movies ever) Muriel’s Wedding.

Our reigning season 12 champion, Jaida Essence Hall, is Jonny’s special guest on the Hey Qween Holiday Special. It’s a great show, as always, but Lady Red Couture’s absence is noticeable (and she is still greatly missed.) Tune in and hail our queen!

Drag Race UK’s Sum Ting Wong is back on YouTube with a video featuring the top 5 things to get for Christmas. Fortunately, you can hold these suggestions over for next year!

Atlanta’s own Nicole Paige Brooks is bringing joy this holiday season as she teaches you how to make some delicious peanut butter chocolate chip cookies and how to wrap the perfect present (I definitely could have used this information before I put my gifts under the tree.)

The holidays are all about glitz, glitter and sparkle and Rock M Sakura embodies this by creating a beautiful Venetian mask-inspired look, complete with stones and a lot of bling.

After all of those high calorie holiday treats, you may want to stock your fridge with some healthy options. To get you inspired to add some fruit to your post-Christmas shopping list, watch Willam chat about, eat and play with some fruity delights in “Put it in My Mouth: Fancy Fruit Edition.”

Willam brought us another present with the latest episode of “Beatdown.” This time around, she takes on a former member of Menudo covering a Nine Inch Nails classic, a cougar stalking a hiker, stripper fights and a lady who really wanted to get into a bar.

Bob the Drag Queen discusses episode 4 of the epic reality series Slag Wars with the show’s narrator, Chase Icon, on “Purse First Impressions.”

Jaymes Mansfield, who must obviously be a glutton for punishment, is back with another fan-submitted Dollarama wig that she transforms into a 80s rock chick look (complete with hot pink leopard spots.)

Yuhua Hamasaki ventures back into the world of Drag Race memes. See some of the fan-created humor featuring Jade Jolie, Katya, Raven, The Vivienne and more.

Next week, we finally put a period on the dumpster fire that was 2020. Who better to bid a less-than-fond adieu to the year than the marvelous Divina De Campo?

All addresses to the nation should be done by @Divinadecampo tbh. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/lCdpqbdno4 — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) December 21, 2020

And that’s it for this week, and 2020. We’ll be back next year with lots more from the queens. I hope you had a wonderful Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or whatever holiday you celebrate and that you have a great New Year and 2021. Until next year…stay safe, stay healthy and say LOVE!

