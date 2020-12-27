In today’s Quickies — Jamie Dornan, Ryan Reynolds, Chrishell Stause, Brandi Glanville, Leann Rimes, Jennifer Aniston, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

After unleashing his musical stylings upon the world with a part in the Quarry-winning “Imagine” video, Jamie Dornan decided to follow up with a Christmas Eve serenade of “White Christmas.”

Posted to Instagram in black and white, Dornan tries to get through the song, but his daughters are the most savage peanut gallery since Statler and Waldorf, and when he unleashes his baritone they repeatedly scream “shush, Daddy! Shush, Daddy! SHUSH, DADDY!!!! DADDY SHUSH!!!!” from offscreen.

In Other News

